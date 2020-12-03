DJI's Upcoming FPV Drone Leaks With Rumored 4K60 Video And 93 MPH Top Speed
DJI drones, such as the Mini 2 we recently reviewed, have always been among the most popular consumer drones on the market. While they are something of a gold standard, DJI has primarily been only refreshing the lineup year-over-year. According to leaks online, however, DJI may be adding a new drone to the family, called FPV.
When it comes to cinematography and drones, DJI is generally a good fit. However, when it comes to first-person view (FPV) racing drones, people would typically build their own drone with lightweight parts for speed. Drone racing can have a bit of a learning curve to it as well, but maybe DJI is looking to flatten the curve with a new drone made for speed and ease of use. According to Twitter user OsitaLV and images from a post on Weibo, we could see a unique looking drone from DJI:
Looks like spaceship!— OsitaLV (@OsitaLV) December 2, 2020
Someone who got evaluation didn't keep their NDA. pic.twitter.com/qyFycphly6
A DJI FPV drone like the one rumored could be a solid middle ground between racing and cinematography that would be easy to use. Looking closer at the pictures, this drone seems to be thick, so it can take a tumble, but it will not necessarily be a lightweight speed-demon of a drone as those seen in racing, but again, a middle ground drone. Moreover, it would save people interested in racing the trouble of building a drone (though it is a cool experience nonetheless). OsitaLV also tweeted out specs that they thought could be on this drone:
If DJI FPV drone really came out, I think tech specs could be as follows.— OsitaLV (@OsitaLV) December 2, 2020
4K 60fps on-board recording
5 inch props
6S battery
3 flight mode with 150kph maximum speed
Built in FPV camera with remote-adjustable tilt angle
GPS for RTH
Will it come online in a month? let's see