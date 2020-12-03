DJI's Upcoming FPV Drone Leaks With Rumored 4K60 Video And 93 MPH Top Speed





DJI drones, such as the Mini 2 we recently reviewed , have always been among the most popular consumer drones on the market. While they are something of a gold standard, DJI has primarily been only refreshing the lineup year-over-year. According to leaks online, however, DJI may be adding a new drone to the family, called FPV.

Looks like spaceship!

Someone who got evaluation didn't keep their NDA. pic.twitter.com/qyFycphly6 — OsitaLV (@OsitaLV) December 2, 2020

A DJI FPV drone like the one rumored could be a solid middle ground between racing and cinematography that would be easy to use. Looking closer at the pictures, this drone seems to be thick, so it can take a tumble, but it will not necessarily be a lightweight speed-demon of a drone as those seen in racing, but again, a middle ground drone. Moreover, it would save people interested in racing the trouble of building a drone (though it is a cool experience nonetheless). OsitaLV also tweeted out specs that they thought could be on this drone:

If DJI FPV drone really came out, I think tech specs could be as follows.

4K 60fps on-board recording

5 inch props

6S battery

3 flight mode with 150kph maximum speed

Built in FPV camera with remote-adjustable tilt angle

GPS for RTH

Will it come online in a month? let's see — OsitaLV (@OsitaLV) December 2, 2020