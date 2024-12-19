LG's Wild See-Through Wireless 4K OLED TV Is Up For Preorder And It's Only $60K





It took a while, but we've reached the point where buying a big screen TV doesn't require taking out a second mortgage. Heck, even ginormous 98-inch TVs have fallen into reasonable territory—with current sales, you can get one for as little as $1,499.99 at Best Buy . Well, LG just said, 'Nah playa, forget that noise' and made its 77-inch Signature OLED T television that it showed off at CES 2024 available to preorder for $59,999.99.





So, what exactly constitutes a $60K (excuse us for rounding up by a penny) display? LG is billing the Signature OLED T as the "world's first transparent and true wireless 4K OLED TV." Put another way, the self-lit screen is see-through, which is a wild feature and the main reason for the enormous price tag at a time when the bang-for-buck proposition on TVs has never been higher.













"Users can effortlessly switch between transparent and opaque modes at the touch of a button, unlocking unique possibilities for entertainment and space design. When in transparent mode, the OLED T offers a futuristic content experience that must be seen to be believed. The screen not only creates the illusion of content floating in mid-air but also produces a mesmerizing effect by “merging” the on-screen visuals with the surrounding space," LG explains.





How does it work? Voodoo magic, of course! Just kidding—when watching TV, you can press a button unfurl a black screen in the back for best picture quality, and when retracted, it blends in with the background. That gives it the ability to serve as a sort of art piece when you want it to, and a more traditional OLED TV while watching movies and TV shows.





Here's a demo of the TV in action, along with some of its features...









The TV itself packs some impressive features that go beyond the transparent capabilities. It's a 4K resolution display panel with a native 120Hz refresh rate and support for both AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC. It also supports various forms of HDR, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG.





LG has been friendly to gamers with its TV sets, and this one is no exception. In addition to variable refresh rate support, it comes with three full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports and features auto low latency mode (ALLM) and a game mode.





As for the wireless angle, it comes with LG's Zero Connect Box, which LG describes as a "visually lossless wireless video and audio transmission solution without latency." What that essentially means is that the ports are on an external box, which feeds a wireless signal to the TV to eliminate cable clutter around the unit.



