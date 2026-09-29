Discord Is Testing A Leaner Game Mode For Smoother PC Gaming
For those who may not be familiar with VoIP applications preceding Discord, it's important to know that performance has actually been one of Discord's longest-standing weak spots compared to other voice solutions available for gamers. Many eSports players will opt for lightweight voice clients like Mumble instead of Discord, benefiting from both minimal system overhead and no real account requirements. Discord's more feature-creeped, community-oriented nature only distinguishes it further from traditional voice clients with time.
Discord is working on Game Mode. Once activated, Discord's client will automatically reduce animations and disable effects when it detects a game being played, freeing up CPU and GPU resources that might help your game run smoother. pic.twitter.com/Ul9v9qQqnx— Discord Previews (@DiscordPreviews) September 26, 2026
Functionally-speaking, Discord's desktop application is basically just an isolated Chromium browser instance, since it's based on Electron. While Chromium browsers can be highly performant, they're also known to use an excess of system memory resources, and Discord's array of special profile effects, embedded videos, and so on can add up quickly with large friend or server lists.
The Discord development team has been making continuous efforts to improve the desktop client's performance over the past year. The September patch notes indicate that Discord's p50 CPU usage (the median value) has improved by 17%, with a 4% increase in p50 memory usage. Desktop rendering optimizations also improved p50 CPU usage by another 3%, and the even mobile versions got roughly 5% faster this month.
That said, it's unlikely that the performance gap between Discord & Mumble-class VoIP clients for gamers will ever disappear. To scale with modern hardware, I find that Discord's performance is at least good enough in scale with the features it offers. Your mileage may vary on that one, though, especially if you've been flagged for age verification or you're on modest hardware that really does need a lean voice client.