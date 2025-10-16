DirectTV Will Soon Show Your Face In AI-Generated TV Ads, Here’s How It Works
This new feature will roll out to DirectTV customers who access the service using the company’s Gemini devices. This includes both the Gemini box used for delivering content through satellite and the Gemini Air dongle that’s used by broadband customers. A firm date hasn’t been given as to when it will be implemented, but should begin in “early 2026.”
Thanks to AI, it will go beyond just displaying ads that are based on a user’s preferences and viewing history. It will also be able to take a user’s face and integrate it directly into the ad. Glance’s CEO and founder, Naveen Tewar, believes that it will unlock a “new two-way relationship between TV watchers and their idle screens."
Thankfully, customers will have other options. The traditional screensaver experience that features photos of nature, travel and seasonal themes will still be available. Additionally, users will be able to build custom screens of their own with a feed of live weather or sports scores for their favorite teams.
While having more ads integrated into the experience is likely the last thing users want to see, at least there are other useful features such as the personalized feeds, for customers to choose from. Hopefully there’s also an included option for those who’d rather see nothing at all.