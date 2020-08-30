AT&T Could Sell Troubled DirecTV Unit At Huge Loss Due To Mass Customer Exodus

Now, according to a new report, AT&T is looking for private investors to take up a majority of the satellite-TV service DirecTV, according to sources familiar with the situation. Over the years, AT&T has picked up some large name companies, and now, they are likely to be looking to trim the fat and save money. If DirecTV were to go, “Such a move could let AT&T remove DirecTV from its books while potentially still giving it access to some of the cash flow” sources said in a statement to Bloomberg.