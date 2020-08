AT&T Could Sell Troubled DirecTV Unit At Huge Loss Due To Mass Customer Exodus

With cord-cutters walking away from cable and satellite packages combined with high rates forcing people out, it comes as no surprise that AT&T is looking to get rid of DirecTV . Only a year after we reported on a possible DirecTV selloff , it seems AT&T is feeling the squeeze again this year. Now, according to a new report, AT&T is looking for private investors to take up a majority of the satellite-TV service DirecTV, according to sources familiar with the situation. Over the years, AT&T has picked up some large name companies, and now, they are likely to be looking to trim the fat and save money. If DirecTV were to go, “Such a move could let AT&T remove DirecTV from its books while potentially still giving it access to some of the cash flow” sources said in a statement to Bloomberg.

In 2015, AT&T picked up DirecTV for a staggering $49 billion . It seems it has been a downhill slide since then, though, as a selloff could come at a massive loss. Again, AT&T could decide to hold out on any big moves, too, as they did previously. No matter what, a decision will have to be made as DirecTV is continuously bleeding customers for a variety of reasons.









When we reported a year ago, and again today, it seems a selloff is not the only option on the table. Another rumor still floating around is that AT&T could tie DirecTV to rival Dish Network . Nothing on this has been confirmed of course, and details of any such deal would have be ironed out first.