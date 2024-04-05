CATEGORIES
home News

Roku's HDMI Patent Aims To Play Ads On Your TV When You Pause A Game Or Video

by Alan VelascoFriday, April 05, 2024, 09:39 AM EDT
roku hdmi ads hero
Television and streaming device manufacturer Roku recently filed a patent detailing how it can serve up ads to customers by keeping tabs on HDMI devices. The company already displays ads in several different ways, with ads being placed throughout the user interface and now popping up with the included screensaver. This patent is a logical outcome of a company looking to monetize its user base however it can.

Janko Roettgers of Lowpass spotted the patent, which details how Roku plans on monitoring HDMI devices to detect when an ad should be displayed. The plan hinges on grabbing frames from the video feed for comparison to determine if the user has hit the pause button, which is an opportunity to display an ad. However, it goes a step further by also grabbing the audio feed to detect silent moments to ensure that there is actually a pause in the content.

roku hdmi ads body

Of course, in the current landscape ads need to be targeted. Random ads appearing aren’t valuable to Roku’s ad business. Roku wants to use content recognition technology to see what data it can extract from the HDMI feed to display an appropriate ad. Although, the company doesn’t want to lose visibility to HDMI devices that do more than video, such as video game consoles. For that, Roku wants to use the “game mode” built into the TV to show ads it thinks gamers want to see.

As always, just because a patent exists doesn’t mean a company will implement a specific process or technology. However, Roku has a track record of deploying ads in every way imaginable on the devices it sells. With this new patent the company will be able to gain visibility in a way it hasn’t before and may not be able to resist the temptation of tapping into a new revenue stream.

It's also worth noting that Walmart recently acquired Vizio for $2.3 billion, a deal that sent Roku's stock reeling at the time. That's because a big part of Walmart's motivation for the deal is to generate more ad revenue via Walmart Connect, the retail giant's closed-loop omnichannel media business.
Tags:  Television, Roku, Patent, HDMI, Ads, TVs
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment