Did Seasonic Just Expose NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Super Plans?





Even a true psychic would have a tough time predicting when, if ever, we will see a GeForce RTX 50 Super series refresh. The on-again, off-again lineup has been rumored for what feels like ages (not actually that long), though a short-lived update to Seasonic's online power supply calculator tool is sparking more speculation after three RTX 50 Super models made a cameo.





In case you're not familiar, online PSU tools are handy ways to get a rough idea of what wattage unit you should be shopping for to power your next or upgraded build. There are several of them out there, including one that is hosted on Seasonic's website. The way it works is, you select your components from a series of pull-down menus, and the tool will spit out a cumulative wattage total.









Here is where things get interesting. Several sites report that NVIDIA's unannounced GeForce RTX 5070 Super, GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Super, and GeForce RTX 5080 Super were listed as selectable options within Seasonic's PSU calculator tool.





We are not seeing the options, so we assume Seasonic pulled them after they gained media attention. The question is, were they removed at NVIDIA's behest? And if so, were the metrics based on actual plans to release the cards?













Past leaks and rumors suggest the three cards are in line with the following specs: