Did Seasonic Just Expose NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Super Plans?

Even a true psychic would have a tough time predicting when, if ever, we will see a GeForce RTX 50 Super series refresh. The on-again, off-again
lineup has been rumored for what feels like ages (not actually that
long), though a short-lived update to Seasonic's online power supply calculator tool is sparking more speculation after three RTX 50 Super models
made a cameo.
In case you're not familiar, online PSU tools are handy ways to get a rough idea of what wattage unit you should be shopping for to power your next or upgraded build. There are several of them out there, including one that is hosted on Seasonic's website. The way it works is, you select your components from a series of pull-down menus, and the tool will spit out a cumulative wattage total.
For example, a system configured with an AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2
processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
, two SSDs, a single HDD, and six fans yields a recommended PSU wattage of 731 watts, according to Seasonic's online tool.
Here is where things get interesting. Several sites report that NVIDIA's unannounced GeForce RTX 5070 Super, GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Super, and GeForce RTX 5080 Super were listed as selectable options within Seasonic's PSU calculator tool.
We are not seeing the options, so we assume Seasonic pulled them after they gained media attention. The question is, were they removed at NVIDIA's behest? And if so, were the metrics based on actual plans to release the cards?
Past leaks and rumors suggest the three cards are in line with the following specs:
- GeForce RTX 5080 Super: 10,752 CUDA cores, 24GB GDDR7, 256-bit bus, 1,024GB/s bandwidth, 415W TGP
- GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Super: 8,960 CUDA cores, 24GB GDDR7, 256-bit bus, 896GB/s bandwidth, 350W TGP
- GeForce RTX 5070 Super: 6,400 CUDA cores, 18GB GDDR7, 192-bit bus, 672GB/s bandwidth, 275W TGP
Obviously none of those specs are official, as the cards do not officially exist. That said, Seasonic's listings pointed to the same TGP values
for each card, according to TechPowerUp
, which evidently spotted the entries before Seasonic removed them from its PSU calculator tool
.
The TGP values in and of themselves are interesting—they represent 55W (5080 Super), 50W (5070 Ti Super), and 25W (5070 Super) increases over their non-Super counterparts—but the fact that Seasonic even listed them in the first place is the intriguing part.
We'd caution against reading too much into this, though. It's not clear how long those entries were selectable options, and it's entirely possible that Seasonic added them when rumors of the 50 Series refresh first surfaced, which would explain why the TGP values are identical to past leaks.