Get Hyped For BF 2042 As Battlefield 1 And Battlefield V Go Free For Amazon Prime Subscribers





Battlefield 2042 is the next stop on the Electronic Arts/DICE Battlefield train, with a planned launch date of October 22. However, for those that want to relive some moments from recent entries in the Battlefield franchise, Amazon has you covered.

Amazon is making both Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V free to download and keep forever as part of its latest Prime Gaming promotion. In the case of Battlefield 1, it is available for free now until August 2nd. Then, starting August 2nd, Amazon will make Battlefield V free to download through October 1st.

To take advantage of these freebie offers, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber -- which is probably not a problem for most gamers out there -- and visit this Amazon Prime Gaming landing page. If you haven't already signed up for Amazon Prime, it costs $119 per year. It gives you a plethora of Amazon services, including fast shipping, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, and promotions like the one above.





Once you claim the offer for Battlefield 1 (and later for Battlefield V), you will need to download the Origin Client for PC, log in with an EA account, and click the Origin menu. From there, you can select Redeem Product Code to obtain the game. Alternatively, you can log in to the Origin store online with an EA account and select Game Library. Next, click Add a Game and then select Redeem Product Code. Then freebie will then show up in your Game Library.

We should note that even if you don't have a Prime membership, you can still jump in on the action by taking advantage of a free 30-day trial. The 30-day window will allow you enough time to obtain product codes for both games if you act now, and both will still be available in your Origin/EA account even after your trial lapses (if you choose not to become a paying subscriber).