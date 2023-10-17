This Awesome Diablo IV Xbox Series X Console Could Be Yours Without Selling Your Soul





Now that Microsoft has cleared all the regulatory hurdles that stood in the way of its Activision-Blizzard acquisition, it can focus on how best to put its newly-acquired IP to good use. One of those IPs is Diablo and as such, it's offering up a custom Diablo IV-themed Xbox Series X console that it designed in collaboration with the game's developers and partners at Takeoff Studios.





"Inspired by the Gates of Hell bronze sculpture by Auguste Rodin, the custom Series X brings to life the Gates of Hell that players may encounter in Diablo IV and other installments in the Diablo franchise," Microsoft explains.









Of course, Diablo IV is not an Xbox exclusive title. It's available on most platforms, including PlayStation (4 and 5) and PC, and we even managed to get it up and running on a Mac . As for the Gates of Hell sculpture that served as inspiration for this collectible, Rodin was commissioned for the piece in 1880 and finished it 37 years later. While there are multiple casts throughout the globe, the original plaster resides at the Orsay Museum (Musée d'Orsay) in Paris, France.





The custom Diablo IV Xbox Series X is much smaller than the actual Gates of Hell sculpture but is delightfully detailed, at least from what we can see from the photos. And it can be yours for less than your soul—much less, as Microsoft is giving it away as part of a sweepstakes.













It comes with a custom stand to display your "one-of-kind work of art," (really two of a kind) should you be one of the two lucky winners. And you'll want to display it as the console doesn't actually function. However, Microsoft is also gifting the winners a working Xbox Series X, minus the devilish theme.



