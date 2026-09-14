Diablo IV Descends On Switch 2 Tomorrow With A $70 Mega Bundle
Fans who pick up this collection will get the base game, the Vessel of Hatred expansion and the Lord of Hatred expansion. These expansions bring new classes including the agile Spiritborn, the pious Paladins, and the demonic Warlocks. Moreover, players will get access to new regions, additional lore that adds to the base campaign, and even the ability to tackle the end game in different ways.
While the majority of players will probably play in handheld mode, those who prefer a more traditional way of playing Diablo IV won’t be left out in the cold. Blizzard shared that this release “supports mouse and keyboard functionality when plugged in via USB.” Those who may want to take advantage of the Joy-Con 2 mouse mode will be disappointed to learn that this style of play isn’t supported.
Fans of physical media also won't like what's going to be placed on store shelves, as Blizzard has opted to only provide a download code inside the box. It’s disheartening to see that the company didn’t feel it was worth at least providing one of the Game Key Cards, and it’s especially disappointing considering that other games under the Microsoft umbrella, such as the Oblivion IV remaster, got the base game on a cart.
While the Switch 2's price was recently hikeed to $499.99, there’s still a way to get it for $449.99 as a Grade A refurbished console. Diablo IV: Age of Hatred Collection is launching tomorrow, September 15 and is priced at $69.99.