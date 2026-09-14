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Diablo IV Descends On Switch 2 Tomorrow With A $70 Mega Bundle

by Alan VelascoMonday, September 14, 2026, 02:22 PM EDT
Diablo IV: Age of Hatred Collection Artwork
Diablo IV: Age of Hatred Collection Artwork. Image: Nintendo.

Blizzcon, which took place over the weekend, was chock full of announcements about future plans, but there’s still plenty to get excited for in the here and now. Diablo IV is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 with the Diablo IV: Age of Hatred Collection, which will be packed with content and will likely be one of the best way to play the game on the go.

Fans who pick up this collection will get the base game, the Vessel of Hatred expansion and the Lord of Hatred expansion. These expansions bring new classes including the agile Spiritborn, the pious Paladins, and the demonic Warlocks. Moreover, players will get access to new regions, additional lore that adds to the base campaign, and even the ability to tackle the end game in different ways.

Diablo IV: Age of Hatred Collection Screenshot
Diablo IV: Age of Hatred Collection. Image: Nintendo.


While the majority of players will probably play in handheld mode, those who prefer a more traditional way of playing Diablo IV won’t be left out in the cold. Blizzard shared that this release “supports mouse and keyboard functionality when plugged in via USB.” Those who may want to take advantage of the Joy-Con 2 mouse mode will be disappointed to learn that this style of play isn’t supported.

Fans of physical media also won't like what's going to be placed on store shelves, as Blizzard has opted to only provide a download code inside the box. It’s disheartening to see that the company didn’t feel it was worth at least providing one of the Game Key Cards, and it’s especially disappointing considering that other games under the Microsoft umbrella, such as the Oblivion IV remaster, got the base game on a cart.

While the Switch 2's price was recently hikeed to $499.99, there’s still a way to get it for $449.99 as a Grade A refurbished console. Diablo IV: Age of Hatred Collection is launching tomorrow, September 15 and is priced at $69.99.
Tags:  Nintendo, activisionblizzard, diablo-iv, switch-2
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
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