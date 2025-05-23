CATEGORIES
Diablo IV Season 9: Massive Overpower Nerfs, Loot Updates And More

by Alan VelascoFriday, May 23, 2025, 02:56 PM EDT
Diablo IV fans might still be sinking their teeth into everything season eight has to offer, but Blizzard is already prepping for season nine. Features of the upcoming season, named Sins of the Horadrim, will be entering the Public Test Realm starting next week. Season nine will bring a lot of new goodies, alongside several changes as the development team continues to fine tune gameplay.

One of the more exciting additions coming in Sins of the Horadrim is the ability for players to cook up their own custom spells, which will be based on three elements. The Catalyst is the base power of a spell that can then be modified using Infusions and Arcana. How players mix and match each of these separate elements determines what the final spell looks like.

diablo 4 season 9 body

Additionally, there will be a new endgame activity dubbed Escalation Nightmares. Players will be tasked with completing a chain of three Nightmare Dungeons, where affixes from one dungeon get stacked on to the next for some extra challenges. Those who complete the three dungeons will then be shepherded to a boss fight, where they will confront Astaroth in a rematch.

Speaking of Nightmare Dungeons, they will have hidden micro-dungeons called Horadric Strongrooms, filled with enemies and rewards for players who go out of their way to find them. Rewards can get even better as players earn Horadric Attunement for vanquishing enemies inside these strongholds.

Each and every class in the game is getting fresh tweaks of some kind. Regardless of what class players enjoy, there will be universal changes. One of the more consequential changes is to the Overpower status effect, which increases the damage a player deals out. It will be nerfed, seeing as much as an 80% reduction in effectiveness.

There’s obviously a lot in store for players with this update, which will hit sometime this summer. However, it’s important to keep in mind that there could be changes depending on how the testing phase goes.
