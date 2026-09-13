Blizzard Announces Diablo V, Sanctuary Has Fallen And Diablo Won
In terms of story and character, details are slim, but based on the teaser trailer and announcement presentation, we do know one very important fact. Diablo V follows a story where the titular demon Diablo has successfully taken over the world. As the player, you're living out the worst case scenario that all past Diablo protagonists were trying to prevent. It's some pretty intense-looking stuff.
Beyond the teaser trailer, Blizzard also shared a 30-minute "Forging The Next Era" BlizzCon 2026 panel on Diablo V. In the presentation, developers highlight the story and design decisions they're using to shape the game. One developer explains that we're getting Diablo V instead of an expansion because sequels allow the game's fundamental design to be changed in a way that expansions don't allow. Diablo himself is the core character behind Diablo V and its story, with developers promising an experience that will be shaped directly by Diablo right from the start.
Here are some tidbits we gathered from the above Diablo V panel, embedded in full for your convenience above:
- Procedural world generation for dungeons and the overworld will return.
- The story of Diablo V takes place seven years after Sanctuary has fallen.
- A travelling caravan will accompany the player during the story, and will get populated with more NPCs as the player saves the world.
- The caravan includes namable characters, including pets like cats and dogs.
- The caravan also includes story characters, like Zerg, a demon obsessed with treasure, and is how you'll find most of your quests.
- The focus on the caravan and lighter aspects are meant to balance out the darker world, making it "a world worth saving."
- Classes in the game include the returning Demon Hunter and Monk, as well as the all-new Plague Knight, with Blizzard promising more classes than ever.