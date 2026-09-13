Blizzard Announces Diablo V, Sanctuary Has Fallen And Diablo Won

Screenshot from the Diablo V trailer. Image: Blizzard



Procedural world generation for dungeons and the overworld will return.

The story of Diablo V takes place seven years after Sanctuary has fallen.

A travelling caravan will accompany the player during the story, and will get populated with more NPCs as the player saves the world.

The caravan includes namable characters, including pets like cats and dogs.

The caravan also includes story characters, like Zerg, a demon obsessed with treasure, and is how you'll find most of your quests.

The focus on the caravan and lighter aspects are meant to balance out the darker world, making it "a world worth saving."

Classes in the game include the returning Demon Hunter and Monk, as well as the all-new Plague Knight, with Blizzard promising more classes than ever.

For more details from Blizzard itself, be sure to check out the full Forging The Next Era panel. Diablo V looks to be the most ambitious Diablo game yet.