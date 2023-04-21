Diablo IV Server Slam Dates Revealed, How You Can Play For Free One Last Time Before Launch
Blizzard gave anxious gamers two chances to try Diablo IV a few weeks back, but the preview and beta weekends didn't quite give developers everything they wanted. So, anyone who missed those tests or just didn't get their fill of hack-and-slash questing will get another shot. Blizzard has announced a "Server Slam" next month. From May 12th to 14th, Blizzard invites you to help test the server infrastructure that will power the game upon its release.
If you played the earlier sneak previews, a lot of the Server Slam will be familiar. The event will give players free access to the prologue and Act 1 of the game. Players will have unfettered access to this zone, known as Fractured Peaks. In addition to a taste of the main story, players will get to discover dungeons, side quests, and points of interest throughout the early game. Blizzard will use data from this test to work out any kinks in its servers as it prepares for the deluge of players when the game launches.
Characters in the Server Slam will be capped at level 20, and this is a fresh start for everyone. Even if you played during the open access weekend, you'll have to create a new character in the Server Slam. At the end of the test, player data will be wiped again, but you can get some bonus content if you complete everything. Here are the available rewards, only the last of which is new.
- Initial Casualty Title: earned by reaching Kyovashad with one character.
- Early Voyager Title: earned by reaching Level 20 on one character.
- Beta Wolf Pack Cosmetic Item: earned by reaching Level 20 on one character.
- Cry of Ashava Mount Trophy: earned by defeating Ashava with one Level 20 character.
Even if you played before, you might want to give the Server Slam a look. Since the last preview, Diablo IV has "gone gold," and developers say they incorporated some important changes based on player feedback during the previous tests. What we see next month should be very close to the final game, which is set to release on June 6. Diablo IV will be available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 4 / 5.