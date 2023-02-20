CATEGORIES
home News

Diablo IV Early Access Dates Revealed, Check Out The Eerie In-Game Cinematic Intro

by Lane BabuderMonday, February 20, 2023, 02:50 PM EDT
man on horse diablo iv

It's been 27 years since the first Diablo game was released. The game received numerous awards, and every sequel of the Blizzard title has garnered almost the same success. The most recent iteration of Diablo was Diablo: Immortal. This game was met with significant disdain from fans but didn't stop Blizzard from earning millions per day from players. Since Diablo III was released ten years ago, people have been heavily anticipating Diablo IV. Now players can see the cinematic intro to the game and find out just when they can play in early access for the upcoming action RPG.

We already know that the official release date, barring any delays, is June 6th of this year thanks to a recent trailer. We also have some idea of gameplay and character classes thanks to a 45-minute leak from early testers. All of this only heightened the excitement for fans of the ARPG.

YouTube Video of Diablo IV Cinematic Intro

The four-minute-long video was released on February 19th, 2023, and has given a glimpse into the background story that drives the events of Diablo IV. It opens with a dialogue that indicates an organization called the Horadrim, tasked with protecting Sanctuary, is becoming increasingly scarce and that the game will be the story of these events. We follow a character traversing through a frozen wasteland with his horse. Unfortunately, the horse is spooked and succumbs to an enemy. Animal lovers may not want to watch this scene as it depicts the horse's body having been eviscerated.

The story indicates that Sanctuary's creators are returning to reclaim the land they created. Later we close on the character we've been following, seemingly, having a nightmare about the creature which killed his horse before startling awake. The whole video is fairly grim, creepy, and definitely gruesome. Our takeaway, we want to avenge that horse!

diablo iv enemy creature face
Screen Capture of Enemy Face for Diablo IV Cinematic Intro (Click to Enlarge)

Luckily, the final moments of the video tell us when we can do that. Early Access will be available for pre-purchase orders on Match 17-19, and Open Beta will be on March 24-26. Based on that and the planned release date, Blizzard will have two months to polish up any complaints or issues once these tests finish. Hopefully the game will have a better release than Diablo III.
Tags:  Blizzard, diablo, Activision-Blizzard, (nasdaq:atvi), diablo 4, diablo iv
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment