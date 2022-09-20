Huge Diablo 4 Leak Reveals Nearly 45 Minutes Of Gameplay Including Combat

10 Second Clip of Diablo IV Combat, if it does not load your browser does not support the Video tag.



Reddit user







So, either this was gathered through nefarious means, or someone was just not careful with their file sharing. As of right now, we have not been able to uncover the direct source of the leak. However, we're sure Blizzard can find out based on character information and watermarks shown within the video.



Combat vs. Skeletons Screenshot from Diablo IV Leaked Video



Combat vs. Skeletons Screenshot from Diablo IV Leaked Video Reddit user u/iV1rus0 leaked video of gameplay for the much-anticipated upcoming action-RPG from Blizzard. In the post, V1rus0 claims that they believe the video leak comes from a friends & family playtest. Many developers will bring in friends and family for testing before starting early alphas or betas allowing the public's insight. That said, they typically operate under strict non-disclosure agreements.

By now you may have noticed that the screenshots seem a little narrow. That is because it appears as though Diablo IV has full ultra-wide resolution support. It actually looks quite amazing, even if the video capture is a little dark. The menus seem to fit the same theme as other Diablo games in the franchise. We don't feel like anything particularly out of our expectations were leaked in this video, it mostly shows combat and a few menu and NPC interactions.

It is always best to take leaks like this with a modicum of wariness, as this early of a leak is no guarantee of the final product. That said we can't say it won't look similar. Either way, we're still looking forward to it.

10 Second Clip of Diablo IV Combat