Destiny 2: Year Of The Prophecy Release Date, $275 Bundle And More Revealed In Major Leak
In what's becoming a themse lately, a misconfigured website led to industrious fans finding information that wasn’t mean to be out in the wild. Fans were able to spot a page listing for the Destiny 2: Year of Prophecy Collector’s Edition, though the page was mostly blank and was quickly yanked. However, it didn’t take long for fans to dig even further and fine other pages containing several unreleased details, including an unannounced expansion dubbed Renegades.
The collector’s edition will include both digital and physical items -- and it won’t be cheap -- with am expected $275 price tag. Players who pick this edition will get both The Edge of Fate and Renegades expansions, a 1/8 scale statue set of the Warlock, Hunter and Titan classes in their Super poses, a digital soundtrack, a manila envelope with “secrets,” and a metal badge.
Digital items in the package including pre-order instant rewards and a digital emblem gift will be the first items to go out to buyers, with a delivery date of May 9. The physical items alongside the digital soundtrack have been scheduled to arrive on or before July 15. This likely means that The Edge of Fate expansion will likely be released on July 15 as well.
There were also story details that came to light with these leaks and it appears that players will have a new location to explore.
Hopefully self-inflicted leaks such as this one are a wakeup call. With so many great games being released, studios and publishers need release events to hit properly and generate excitement for games. Companies can’t afford to have their own websites leaking details about upcoming projects, when they truly don't mean to do so.