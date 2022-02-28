Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Review: Hands-On With The Game's Best Expansion Yet

There are so many aspects of the new campaign that hit the right notes, but the highlight is the story itself. The Beyond Light storyline was largely linear and the more interesting elements of the expansion were not available until the raid had launched. However, the Witch Queen storyline grabs you from the beginning and does not let go. Part of this is due to Savathûn herself. What are Savathûn’s true plans? How much is she letting us know versus how much are we truly discovering for ourselves? Are we simply playing into her hand? We also think the ending of the campaign is fantastic and nicely sets us up for the Lightfall and Final Shape expansions.It was especially nice to see Ikora Rey play such an important role in this expansion. Ikora is a fascinating character, but it has been argued that her potential has been wasted over the years. The Witch Queen expansion is Ikora’s place to shine. Many will also be excited to see that Eris Morn is back in action. We would highly recommend reading Eris’ letters in the lore that accompanies the campaign.Our main complaint? Why does Immaru, Savathûn’s Ghost, have an “American Western” accent? Why does he sound like he is about to challenge us to a duel at high noon because this town is not big enough for the both of us? Immaru’s voice acting brings in a level of levity that does not feel appropriate for this expansion. The new NPC “Fynch” already fulfills this role and does so in a way that matches the storyline. Immaru’s voice seems unnecessary and we do not fully understand Bungie’s choice to take Immaru in this direction.We believe that The Witch Queen is the best Destiny 2 expansion yet and is overall worth the investment. It makes us excited for the future of the game and we are looking forward to the upcoming expansions. What do you think of The Witch Queen campaign? Let us know in the comments below.Images courtesy of Bungie and Sony.