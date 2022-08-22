Check Out These Destiny 2 Fortnite Crossover Skins Leaked Ahead Of Lightfall Reveal
Epic has made a large part of its Fortnite money due to the collaborations it has procured over the years. Recent crossovers have included Star Wars, Marvel, and Dragon Ball. The battle royale game also recently saw a resurgence in the number of players within the battle royale game due to the addition of a no-build mode. So, this seems to be a perfect time to release yet another collaboration with another highly popular video game, Destiny 2.
The middle armor set seems to be based on Drift, a legendary outfit that was a reward during the Season 5 battle pass. On the left, this armor set appears to be based off of the Black Knight skin, which was a Tier 70 reward in Fortnite Season 2. The armor set on the right is thought to possibly be based on the legendary Oblivion outfit, which was a purchasable skin from the item shop.
OfficialRyatt mentioned in a response to GinsorKR's twitter post, be sure to tune into the showcase on August 23, 2022 for more information on the crossover. Hopefully the Destiny 2 inspired skins arriving to Fortnite will be officially revealed then as well.
What skins would you like to see in the Destiny 2/Fortnite crossover? Will you be rocking any of the three shown for Destiny 2? What characters from Destiny would you like to play as in Fortnite? Let us know in the comments what your thoughts are.