Dell's First Earbuds Mean Business With AI-Powered ANC & Teams Open Office Certification
The Dell Pro Plus Earbuds (model EB525) are designed to cater to consumers and IT decision makers alike. Arguably the biggest draws for the Dell Pro Plus Earbuds are their Microsoft Teams and Zoom certifications and the MEMs mics (one per side, based on the specs) that offer AI-based noise suppression. This technology proactively suppresses background noise during calls for what Dell claims is best-in-class call quality. This is complemented by adaptive ANC, which dynamically adjusts the level of noise-blocking based on your environment—whether you're in a bustling open-plan office or a quiet home study.
- 12 millimeter dynamic drivers with a frequency response of 20 hertz to 20 kHz.
- Bluetooth 5.3 with Low Energy (LE). There's no mention of what audio codecs are supported.
- Multipoint connectivity for up to two devices simultaneously.
- Battery life is factory rated for 5 hours talk time with ANC On, and 8 hrs listening time with ANC On.
- IP54 dust-water resistance rating (earbuds only).
- Four ear tip sizes are included—XS, S, M, and L.