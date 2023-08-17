Watch Dell's 24-Inch USB-C Monitor Transform Into A Giant Tablet
Dell has launched a new 24-inch display, dubbed the Dell 24 Touch USB-C Hub Monitor - P2424HT. The product name is a mouthful, but it still doesn’t manage to do justice to the extended functionality available with this product. Key features to highlight are this monitor’s simple single-cable connectivity appeal, its 10-point multi-touch, and its cool articulating stand which makes it comfortable to poke, prod and otherwise dexterously manipulate. Dell also boasts that this is the “world's first 23.8-inch touch monitor with RJ45 connectivity,” which allows it to better function as a docking station with Ethernet passthrough.
Touch screens have gained traction in laptops, especially those bought for the home and multimedia consumption segments. However, desktop displays with touch seem few and far between. At a desk you are usually there for work or gaming, and touch doesn’t do much for either of those pursuits on PC. One exception to that rule might be for creatives with an affinity for getting hands on with the medium. Most desktop monitors will soon give touchy-types gorilla arm, though. Thus, Dell has pumped up the tactile appeal of its P2424HT with a slick and smooth articulated stand.
In the video above, you can see the ideal use cases envisioned for the new Dell 24 Touch USB-C Hub Monitor. The device’s connectivity mean it is a great partner device to a mobile warrior’s laptop, providing an expansive additional display plus up to 90W power delivery.
After a bit of a catchup on the weather and some business analytics, the user is seen gracefully pulling the screen towards them and down into a natural drafting position – easy to see details closely and touch and interact with the display. Subsequently, the monitor is put back upright, presumably for some more mouse and keyboard driven office-style tasks. At the end of the video, Dell says that this monitor “inspires maximum productivity,” thanks to the demonstrated features.
OK, we get the idea, so it is worth taking a look at whether the supporting specs weigh up. Starting with the basics, and as described, this is a 24-inch monitor, or 23.8-inch according to Dell’s product pages. This is considered a pretty small screen in 2023 where 27-inch and larger displays have become commonplace. It offers an appropriate 1920 x 1080 pixels, but we might prefer to see it expanded to a taller 16:10 ratio. It uses IPS technology for good viewing angles, but the 60Hz refresh and 5 to 8ms response time feels very pedestrian compared to gaming monitors.
The screen’s 99% sRGB means color gamut coverage is decent, and it offers an expected contrast ratio for IPS screens. However, the max brightness of 300 nits means the screen is a bit dim for brightly lit spaces, but the anti-glare coating might help though.
The Dell P2424HT's strongest cards are the touch screen, highly adjustable and articulated stand, and the USB-C / Ethernet connectivity. There are quite a few ports available, too. In addition to the aforementioned USB-C and RJ-45 Ethernet, there are monitor standards like HDMI and DisplayPort, dual USB 3.2 Gen 1, and an audio out. Under a flap at the side there is also another USB 3.2 and a USB-C port (15W). This monitor features a mono 3W speaker at the top to deliver some basic sound.
Dell is charging $519.99 for this monitor, and it is available direct from the firm at the time of writing.