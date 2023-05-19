Dell Precision 5680 Mobile Workstation Flexes i9-13900H And RTX 5000 Firepower





Dell is now accepting orders for its recently-unveiled Precision 5680, a compact mobile workstation that packs an "amazing punch." Exactly how amazing depends entirely on how you configure the machine, but fully loaded, you're looking at a potent pairing of Intel's 13th Gen Core i9-13900H vPro processor based on Raptor Lake and NVIDIA's RTX 5000 Ada GPU based on Ada Lovelace







Tamer configs are available, of course, starting with a Core i5-13600H vPro processor that's also from Intel's Raptor Lake stack with integrated graphics. If going that route, the current web price sits at $2,788.63. That includes a savings of $1,503.77 over the 'estimated value' for a config that also comes with a single 16GB DDR5-6400 memory module and a 256GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD,





A single memory stick means you're missing out on dual-channel bandwidth and seems like an odd choice, though we suppose the justification is that it leaves a second SO-DIMM slot open to add another 16GB module. Alternatively, you can bump up to 32GB (2x16GB) of DDR5-6000 right off the bat for an additional $194.90, or 64GB (2x32GB) for $519.73.













There's quite a bit of flexibility in the foundation, with Dell offering four CPU options, half a dozen GPU options (including five discrete GPUs), three memory options, and seven storage options including up to a 4TB NVMe SSD.





In short, you can pack a lot of muscle into this 16-inch mobile workstation, depending on your budget. As for the display, users can select a non-touch LCD screen with a 1920x1200 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate, or an OLED panel with a 3840x2400 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and touch support.





Cooling is one of the trickiest parts of molding a laptop, particularly a high-end one with discrete graphics. To that end, Dell says it's employing patented Dual Opposite Outlet fan technology to keep temps in check.



