Dell Rocks Memorial Day With Great Deals On Alienware And Dell PCs
Dell has some awesome deals available for the Memorial Day Weekend on both desktops and laptops. The deals span from a beastly Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop, to a more budget friendly XPS desktop.
Alienware Aurora R15 Gaming DesktopThe Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop comes packed to the gills. From an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, to a potent NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, this gaming PC should be able to handle anything thrown at it.
Perhaps one of the most attractive features of this particular Alienware Aurora Rl5 is the Dark Side of the Moon additions, along with the Alienware Cryo-tech Edition CPU liquid cooling and clear side panel. Speaking of cooling, Dell says the R15 cooling system is up to 12% quieter and 62% more performant than the previous gen.
The advanced heat exchanger included with the Alienware R15 is twice the size of its predecessor, according to Dell. The advanced heat exchanger, plus 10-phase processor voltage regulation, also helps maintain turbo clocks under load and is designed to provide an overall performance boost.
The Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop with an AMD Ryzen 9, GeForce RTX 4090, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and 2TB SSD is currently $1,300 off for just $2,749.99.
XPS Desktop PCFor those who don’t need all the power of the Alienware Aurora R15, Dell’s XPS desktop deal might be a better option. This PC comes configured with 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700 CPU, a GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
This XPS desktop still has enough power under the hood to handle modern gaming, and mainstream content creation. Dell touts the XPS as being customized for content creation, from photography to video editing, music production, and more.
While the XPS here comes with an air cooler on its CPU, for an additional $50 it can be upgraded to higher-performance liquid cooling. Either way, Dell says the XPS desktop was “spaciously designed to maximize airflow and reduce noise.”
Not everyone wants a room to be lit up with RGB goodness, and the XPS desktop takes that into consideration. Its tone-on-tone colors easily blend into a modern setup, providing a more sleek and business-like aesthetic.
This XPS desktop PC with an Intel Core i7-13700, GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD is on sale for $1,099.99.
If neither of those are quite right, be sure to check out these other deals from Dell on desktops:
- The Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop with an Intel Core 14th Gen i9, GeForce RTX 4090, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and 2TB SSD is currently on sale for only $2,999.99.
- The Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop with an Intel Core i9-14900F, GeForce RTX 4080 Super, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB SSD is on sale for only $2,399.99.
Alienware m18 Gaming LaptopFor those who prefer a laptop over a desktop, or just want something more portable, the Alienware m18 gaming laptop could be the way to go. This particular m18 comes packed with an AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX CPU, GeForce RTX 4070, 64GB DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB SSD.
This 18-inch gaming laptop has a QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display. It also includes an FHD IR camera for those off times when you've actually got to hop on a video conference and get some work done. For the RGB lovers, the chassis offers multiple AlienFX lighting zones that are programmable with up to 16.8 million distinct colors.
In terms of ports, the m18 provides 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 port with PowerShare, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports with DisplayPort, 1x RJ45 Ethernet port, 1x Universal audio port, 1x HDMI 2.1 port, 1x power-adapter port, and 1 mini-Display port.
The Alienware m18 gaming laptop with an AMD Ryzen 9, GeForce RTX 4070, 64GB of DDR5 RAM, and 2TB SSD is currently $1,999.99.
Dell has some other great options when it comes to laptops this Labor Day Weekend as well:
- The XPS 16 laptop with an Intel Core Ultra 9, GeForce RTX 4060, 32GB LPDDR5X RAM, 1TB SSD is currently $2,449.
- The XPS 17 laptop with a 13th Gen Intel Core i9, GeForce RTX 4080, 64GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB SSD is currently $2,999.
- The XPS 14 laptop with an Intel Core Ultra i7, Intel Arc graphics, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 512GB SSD is currently $1,499.
- The XPS 13 laptop with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD is currently on sale for just $799.
- The G16 gaming laptop with a 13th Gen Intel Core i9, GeForce RTX 4070, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB SSD is only $1,299.99.