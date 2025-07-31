Dell Inspiron Powered By AMD Ryzen Is $270 Off & More Laptop Deals Under $1K





Looking for an affordable laptop? Whether you're trying to get a head start on the back-to-school shopping season or own an old and crusty laptop that's begging to be retired, we have you covered. There are plenty of notebook deals out there. We recently rounded up a bunch of gaming-oriented laptop bargains with RTX firepower, and now we're shifting focus to affordable productivity machines that cost less than a grand.





Dell Inspiron for $529.99 (save $270). It's not built for gaming, but has enough horsepower and features to tackle the upcoming school year with aplomb. It also sports a 15.6-inch Fuil HD 1080p (1920x1080) IPS display with touch support, which is great if you like to get hands-on with your laptop's display. To kick things off, Best Buy's 'Deal of the Day' is a great discount on the above-pictured.





It's powered by AMD's Ryzen 7 7730U processor (8C/16T, 2GHz to 4.5GHz, 16MB of L3 cache) based on Zen 3. You're also looking at 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory and a 1TB solid state drive. Both of those are notable because we still see manufacturers sometimes skimping on RAM (8GB) or storage (512GB or 256GB) at lower price points, but that's not the case here.





Port selection is decent (though not remarkable) here as well, with the laptop featuring a single USB 3.2 Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Type-A port, a USB 2.0 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an SD card reader, and an HDMI 1.4 output.













13-inch MacBook Air on sale for $799 at Amazon ($200 off). That's a chunky 20% discount versus the MSRP, and more importantly, an all-time low price. If you're more interested in Apple's macOS ecosystem, you can still find its newest on sale for.





Released this year, this version of the MacBook Air sports Apple's custom M4 silicon with a 10-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine, which brings with it full support for Apple Intelligence.





13-inch MacBook Air with 16GB/512GB for $999 ($200 off) or 24GB/512GB for $1,199 ($200 off). That latter config zips past our $1K ceiling mentioned in the headline, but it's an option if you think you need more memory. This is the baseline configuration, so you're looking at 16GB of unified memory and a 256GB solid state drive. These systems aren't built to be user-upgradeable, so if you need more RAM or storage, you'll want to pick up a higher-end SKU. Fortunately, those are on sale as well—you can grab thefororfor. That latter config zips past our $1K ceiling mentioned in the headline, but it's an option if you think you need more memory.





