CATEGORIES
home News

Back-To-School Gaming Laptop Deals Bring RTX Firepower For Up To $800 Off

by Paul LillyTuesday, July 29, 2025, 06:58 AM EDT
Person using an MSI gaming laptop on a desk.
August is fast approaching and that means a new school year is afoot. It also means that it's time to begin stocking up on whatever supplies you might need to crush the next semester. If a new laptop with a discrete GPU is on your shopping list, then good news, there are bunch of deals out there with sizable markdowns on systems rocking GeForce RTX hardware inside.

The biggest discount we've seen so far is for the laptop pictured above, which is MSI's Stealth 18 AI for $2,499.99 at Best Buy (save $800). It's also one of the more expensive laptops, but if you need some serious horsepower, this one brings it by pairing an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor (16C/22T, up to 5.1GHz, 24MB of L3 cache) based on Meteor Lake with a GeForce RTX 4080 GPU with 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

Additionally, it rocks a generous 32GB of DDR5-5600 memory, a 1TB NVMe solid state drive (SSD), and a large 18-inch display with a 3840x2560 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

That's a lot of laptop and while it's on the bigger side, it still measures under an inch thick (0.94 inches).

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop on a table.

Another deeply discounted (and more affordable) gaming laptop option is the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 OLED, which is marked down to $1,349.99 at Best Buy (save $450). It wasn't that long ago when OLED displays where primarily reserved for premium productivity laptops, but we're starting to see them more frequently on gaming notebooks.

The OLED display on tap here is a 14-inch screen with a 3K resolution (2880x1800), 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of brightness, and NVIDIA G-SYNC support. It's powered by Ryzen 9 270 Hawk Point processor (8C/16T, up to 5.2GHz, 16MB of L3 cache) based on Zen 4 and a GeForce RTX 5060 GPU.

Other features include 16GB of fast LPDDR5X-7500 memory, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, six built-in speakers with Dolby Atmos support, a MUX switch, and a thin and light design—it measures just 0.63 inches thick and weighs 3.31 pounds.

Here are several more RTX-powered laptop deals that have arrived just in time for the new school year...

Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 laptop.
Tags:  deals, Gaming, Laptops
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment