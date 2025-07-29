Back-To-School Gaming Laptop Deals Bring RTX Firepower For Up To $800 Off

August is fast approaching and that means a new school year is afoot. It also means that it's time to begin stocking up on whatever supplies you might need to crush the next semester. If a new laptop with a discrete GPU is on your shopping list, then good news, there are bunch of deals out there with sizable markdowns on systems rocking GeForce RTX hardware inside.
The biggest discount we've seen so far is for the laptop pictured above, which is MSI's Stealth 18 AI
for $2,499.99 at Best Buy (save $800)
. It's also one of the more expensive laptops, but if you need some serious horsepower, this one brings it by pairing an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor (16C/22T, up to 5.1GHz, 24MB of L3 cache) based on Meteor Lake with a GeForce RTX 4080 GPU with 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM.
Additionally, it rocks a generous 32GB of DDR5-5600 memory, a 1TB NVMe solid state drive (SSD), and a large 18-inch display with a 3840x2560 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
That's a lot of laptop and while it's on the bigger side, it still measures under an inch thick (0.94 inches).
Another deeply discounted (and more affordable) gaming laptop option is the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 OLED
, which is marked down to $1,349.99 at Best Buy (save $450)
. It wasn't that long ago when OLED displays where primarily reserved for premium productivity laptops, but we're starting to see them more frequently on gaming notebooks.
The OLED display on tap here is a 14-inch screen with a 3K resolution (2880x1800), 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of brightness, and NVIDIA G-SYNC support. It's powered by Ryzen 9 270 Hawk Point processor (8C/16T, up to 5.2GHz, 16MB of L3 cache) based on Zen 4 and a GeForce RTX 5060 GPU.
Other features include 16GB of fast LPDDR5X-7500 memory, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, six built-in speakers with Dolby Atmos support, a MUX switch, and a thin and light design—it measures just 0.63 inches thick and weighs 3.31 pounds.
Here are several more RTX-powered laptop deals that have arrived just in time for the new school year...
- Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 (Core Ultra 9 275HX, RTX 5090, 32GB/2TB): $3,899.99 (save $400)
- 16" HP Omen Max OLED (Core Ultra 9 275HX, RTX 5080, 32GB/2TB): $2,749.99 (save $410)
- 16" MSI Vector 16 (Core Ultra 9 275HX, RTX 5080, 16GB/1TB): $2,174.99 (save $325)
- 14" ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 OLED (Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, RTX 5070 Ti): $2,049.99 (save $350)
- 16" MSI Stealth 16 AI Studio (Core Ultra 9 185H, RTX 4070, 32GB/1TB): $1,599.99 (save $400)
- 16" ASUS TUF Gaming F16 (Core i7-14650HX, RTX 5060, 32GB/1TB): $1,239.99 (save $300)
- 15.6" HP Victus (Core i7-13620H, RTX 5060, 16GB/1TB): $999.99 (save $370)
- 16" ASUS TUF Gaming F16 (Core 5 210H, RTX 4050, 8GB/512GB): $846.99 (save $153)
- 15.6" MSI Thin A15 (Ryzen 5 7535HS, RTX 4050, 8GB/512GB): $729.99 (save $100)