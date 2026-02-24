Dell Gaming PC With RTX 5060 and Core Ultra 7 Is $630 Off Right Now





Building a PC from scratch in the current climate is a tough proposition thanks to skyrocketing memory and storage prices, as well as inflated GPU costs. If you're in need of a modest new gaming PC, however, you may want to consider going the prebuilt route, even if you've traditionally stuck with DIY builds. System builders are better equipped to weather the memory and storage chip storm, and that's reflected in a deeply discounted Dell Tower Plus gaming PC that is currently $630 below the system's "estimated value."

Dell Tower Plus Desktop With GeForce RTX 5060 Is On Sale For $1,219.99

Dell Tower Plus Desktop configuration with an estimated value of $1,849.99 for $1,219.99 at Dell ($630 off). The full MSRP is certainly optimistic (read: inflated or nonsense), but even so, this is one of the cheapest gaming PC configurations around to sport a GeForce RTX 5060. Right now, you can score a newconfiguration with an estimated value of $1,849.99 for. The full MSRP is certainly optimistic (read: inflated or nonsense), but even so, this is one of the cheapest gaming PC configurations around to sport a GeForce RTX 5060.





The RTX 5060 is not a benchmark killer and it only has 8GB of GDDR7, but it's generally suitable for 1080p and even some 1440p gaming. Based on NVIDIA's Blackwell architecture, it also opens the door the NVIDIA's latest-generation RTX goodies, such as DLSS 4 with Multi-Frame Generation.





Dell flanks the GPU with an Intel Core Ultra 7 265 processor based on Arrow Lake. The chip features 20 cores comprised 8 performance cores clocked at 2.4GHz to 5.3GHz and 12 efficient cores clocked at 1.8GHz to 4.6GHz, as well as 30MB of L3 cache and 36MB of L2 cache (for 66MB of total cache).





Other key specs include 16GB (2x8GB) of DDR5-5200 memory, a 1TB solid state drive, and a 460W power supply. The PSU is going to limit your upgrade path, but if you're not concerned about that, this is a solid deal. Otherwise, one of the configuration options is a bump to a 750W PSU for $50 or a 1,000W PSU for $100. If you can swing it, we'd advise opting for the 750W upgrade, which puts the pre-tax total to $1,269.99.

HP OmniDesk PC With GeForce RTX 5060 Is $640 Off









HP OmniDesk PC that's on sale for $1,299 at Best Buy ($640 off). This is the next cheapest configuration we found with a GeForce RTX 5060, and like the Dell system above, it's paired with a Core Ultra 7 265 processor and 16GB of DDR5 memory. If you're not feeling the Dell system above, a solid substitute is thisthat's on sale forThis is the next cheapest configuration we found with a GeForce RTX 5060, and like the Dell system above, it's paired with a Core Ultra 7 265 processor and 16GB of DDR5 memory.





They're not carbon copies, though. For one, HP has equipped its OmniDesk with slighter faster DDR5-5600 memory. This config also comes with twice the amount of storage at 2TB. It also comes with a 64GB Adata USB flash drive.





Cosmetically, the biggest difference is the wood-grain aesthetic on the front. You also get more ports on the front I/O, which includes (from top to bottom) a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack, two USB-A 5Gbps)ports, two USB-A 10Gbps ports, a USB-C 5Gbps port, and a USB-C 10Gbps port.





Here are a couple more desktop gaming PC deals, both of which bump the GPU up to a GeForce RTX 5060 Ti...