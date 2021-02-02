Dell Tips AMD EPYC 7003 Milan Zen 3 Server CPU Specs And Pricing Ahead Of Launch





AMD has not yet announced its next generation EPYC "Milan" server processors based on its Zen 3 CPU architecture, but they are coming, and presumably soon. Very soon, in fact, if the latest leak is any indication. For a period of time earlier today, a server listing on Dell's site in Canada highlighted a few different Milan options.





The unannounced processors showed up within the configuration section for Dell's PowerEdge R6525 racker server system. It's a dual-socket 1U server system built for high performance computing (HPC), virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), and virtualization workloads, and is currently available with EPYC "Rome" processors based on Zen 2.





It looks as though at least three Zen 3 parts will be available soon. While the listing no longer shows the unannounced server CPU options, prominent leaker @momomo_us was able to grab a screen capture before Dell caught the apparent error. Here's a look...









What you are looking at are upgrade prices in Canadian currency over the stock option, an 8-core/16-thread EPYC 7262 processor. There is no option to configure this PowerEdge setup with a CPU, but that part is valued at around $550 to $600 (it sells for a little higher right now). So let's do some currency conversion and quick math, using a $600 valuation for the EPYC 7262...