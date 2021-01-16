Alleged AMD Zen 3 Milan SKUs Reveal Flagship 64 Core EPYC 7763 Details





AMD offered up a preview of its upcoming third-generation EPYC "Milan" server processors, based on its 7-nanometer Zen 3 architecture. According to AMD, its next round of EPYC chips will "reset the bar for data computing" with class leading performance (per core and throughput). On the heels of a lofty claim, several supposed SKUs have leaked, offering up core and thread counts, clockspeeds, cache details, and TDP.





The leaks are coming in at a more rapid pace these days, suggesting a launch is imminent. Earlier this week, for example, we caught wind of a 32-core/64-thread EPYC 7543 processor making an appearance at Geekbench (a common destination for unreleased hardware). One of the takeaways from that benchmark listing was the impressive single-core performance the chip exhibited.





Incidentally, AMD cued up a demonstration at CES 2021 of a pair of unspecified 32-core/64-thread EPYC Milan CPUs waxing the floor against a pair of 28-core/56-thread Intel Gold 6258R processors in a weather forecasting workload.





"The speed to complete in this case is very important because if the simulation runs faster, it means scientists improve the accuracy of the forecast by using a larger dataset for the model, or running more simulations per day," Dr. Su noted. "Just just imagine how much more performance you are going to see with two 64-core Milan processors."





Dr. Su stopped short of outlining any details about its 64-core SKUs. However, if the latest leak is accurate, then these are the specifications that are on tap, via @momomo_us ...