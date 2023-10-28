Dell’s Sweet 34-Inch 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor Is Available On A Killer Deal





If you're a frequent visitor of our site, then you may have caught our all-out PC build guide for playing Alan Wake 2 at max settings. One thing we didn't touch on, however, is the display—we kept the focus on the game's bone-crunching hardware requirements , particularly at the high end. It's an expensive build for sure, which is all the more reason to try and score a deal on a monitor if you're in the market for one. We have you covered.





Dell's 34-inch curved monitor (S3422DWG), which is on sale for $349.99 at Amazon (save $150). That's the price it was selling for through most of September before jumping back up to $499.99, and now it's marked down again. One of the deals we found is for, which is on sale for(save $150). That's the price it was selling for through most of September before jumping back up to $499.99, and now it's marked down again.





It's a reasonably big display with a 3440x1440 resolution (WQHD) and respectable 144Hz refresh rate. It also boasts AMD FreeSync Premium certification to keep the action smooth and tear-free when paired with a Radeon GPU. Other specs include a 2ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time, DisplayHDR 400 certification, 400 nits brightness, and a 3,000:1 contrast ratio.













Samsung's 34-inch Odyssey G5 is another discounted option—it's on sale for $419.99 (save $130). Like Dell's monitor above, Samsung's display sports a 34-inch curved panel with a 3440x1440 resolution, but with a faster 165Hz refresh rate. It's also a FreeSync Premium display. If you're looking for a bit more speed (higher refresh rate),is another discounted option—it's on sale for. Like Dell's monitor above, Samsung's display sports a 34-inch curved panel with a 3440x1440 resolution, but with a faster 165Hz refresh rate. It's also a FreeSync Premium display.





Other pertinent specs include a 1ms response time (MPRT), 250 nits brightness, 2,500:1 contrast ratio, HDR10 support, and a 1000R curvature. We lean towards the Dell panel above when pitting the two against each other, though the Odyssey G5 is still a good option, especially if you're after a higher refresh rate.









Sceptre C34B-QUT168, which is discounted to $269.97 on Amazon (save $30). It's not a huge markdown, but the specs compare favorably to the Dell and Samsung displays above, while beating them both on price by a fair amount. So, what do you get for ~$270? One of the better bang-for-buck options in the 34-inch curved space is the, which is discounted to(save $30). It's not a huge markdown, but the specs compare favorably to the Dell and Samsung displays above, while beating them both on price by a fair amount. So, what do you get for ~$270?





This is another 34-inch display with a curved panel and 3440x1440 resolution. It's also fast with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time (MPRT). At this point you might be thinking, 'Nice price but I bet it's not a FreeSync display.' Don't make that wager, because like the other two monitors above, this one bears the FreeSync Premium badge.





