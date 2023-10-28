CATEGORIES
home News

Dell’s Sweet 34-Inch 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor Is Available On A Killer Deal

by Paul LillySaturday, October 28, 2023, 09:18 AM EDT
Front shot of Dell's S3422DWG curved gaming monitor on a gray gradient background.
If you're a frequent visitor of our site, then you may have caught our all-out PC build guide for playing Alan Wake 2 at max settings. One thing we didn't touch on, however, is the display—we kept the focus on the game's bone-crunching hardware requirements, particularly at the high end. It's an expensive build for sure, which is all the more reason to try and score a deal on a monitor if you're in the market for one. We have you covered.

One of the deals we found is for Dell's 34-inch curved monitor (S3422DWG), which is on sale for $349.99 at Amazon (save $150). That's the price it was selling for through most of September before jumping back up to $499.99, and now it's marked down again.

It's a reasonably big display with a 3440x1440 resolution (WQHD) and respectable 144Hz refresh rate. It also boasts AMD FreeSync Premium certification to keep the action smooth and tear-free when paired with a Radeon GPU. Other specs include a 2ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time, DisplayHDR 400 certification, 400 nits brightness, and a 3,000:1 contrast ratio.

Samsung Odyssey G5 on a gray gradient background

If you're looking for a bit more speed (higher refresh rate), Samsung's 34-inch Odyssey G5 is another discounted option—it's on sale for $419.99 (save $130). Like Dell's monitor above, Samsung's display sports a 34-inch curved panel with a 3440x1440 resolution, but with a faster 165Hz refresh rate. It's also a FreeSync Premium display.

Other pertinent specs include a 1ms response time (MPRT), 250 nits brightness, 2,500:1 contrast ratio, HDR10 support, and a 1000R curvature. We lean towards the Dell panel above when pitting the two against each other, though the Odyssey G5 is still a good option, especially if you're after a higher refresh rate.

Sceptre 34-inch curved monitor.

One of the better bang-for-buck options in the 34-inch curved space is the Sceptre C34B-QUT168, which is discounted to $269.97 on Amazon (save $30). It's not a huge markdown, but the specs compare favorably to the Dell and Samsung displays above, while beating them both on price by a fair amount. So, what do you get for ~$270?

This is another 34-inch display with a curved panel and 3440x1440 resolution. It's also fast with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time (MPRT). At this point you might be thinking, 'Nice price but I bet it's not a FreeSync display.' Don't make that wager, because like the other two monitors above, this one bears the FreeSync Premium badge.

Here are some more monitor options...
Tags:  deals, Dell, Monitors
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment