CATEGORIES
home News

Aw Nuts! Deep Space Travel Could Have A Debilitating Side Effect For Male Astronauts

by Tim SweezyMonday, November 27, 2023, 10:34 AM EDT
hero astronaut love
As NASA prepares to send humans back to the moon and later onto Mars, researchers say males making the long journey in space may run into a problem. A new study has found that deep space missions where astronauts exposed to high levels of galactic cosmic radiation (GCR) and microgravity might be highly subject to long-lasting erectile dysfunction.

The research was conducted on 86 adult male Fisher-344 rats that were randomized into six groups, each exposed to four weeks of hind-limb unloading or weight-bearing control. After 12-13-months of recovery, researchers tested the animals’ penile blood vessels and corpus cavernosum for their ability to constrict in response to drugs and electrical stimulation, along with nitric oxide (NO) metabolite levels.

astronaut love 2

The results indicated that even after a long recovery period, the affected rats showed that the radiation had significantly impaired endothelial function and tissue relaxation. This suggests dysfunction of the NO pathway, which is vital for normal erectile function. It was also noted increased levels of oxidative stress and reactive oxygen species in the corpus cavernosum. In short, the affected rats could not “Get it on.”

“With crewed [crewed] missions to outer space planned for the coming years, this work indicates that sexual health should be closely monitored in astronauts upon their return to Earth,” remarked Justin La Favor, co-author of the study. “While the negative impacts of galactic cosmic radiation were long-lasting, functional improvements induced by acutely targeting the redox and nitric oxide pathways in the tissues suggest that the erectile dysfunction may be treatable.”

The study also makes note that the findings “expose a new health risk to consider with deep space exploration.” As space agencies, such as Elon Musk’s SpaceX, continue to push toward sending humans to Mars for colonization, it is imperative that more studies of this nature take place if those space colonies are to be repopulated.

Musk is quoted on the SpaceX website as remarking, “You want to wake up in the morning and think the future is going to be great - and that’s what being a spacefaring civilization is all about. It’s about believing in the future and thinking that the future will be better than the past. And I can’t think of anything more exciting than going out there and being among the stars.” 

Hopefully, by the time humans make it to Mars, there will be a solution to the erectile dysfunction issue, or at least plenty of 'little blue pills' to go around.
Tags:  space, NASA, mars, Elon Musk, space travel
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment