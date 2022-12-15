Deck Out Your Gaming PC With These HOT Peripheral Deals Up To 65% Off





Last week we highlighted half a dozen affordable stocking stuffers that are sure to bring holiday cheer to any geek. As the season of deals rolls on, this week we're rounding up discounted PC gaming peripherals, with bargains to be had on mice, keyboards, and headsets from the likes of Logitech, Razer, and others. It's not too late to have any of these items arrive by Christmas, too.





Logitech G502 Hero gaming mouse as shown above (minus the decorations), which is now available for the low price of (save $50). The G502 is one of the most popular series of gaming mice around, and the G502 Hero utilizes Logitech's latest and greatest 25K (25,600 DPI) High Efficiency Rated Optical sensor. To kick things off, check out thegaming mouse as shown above (minus the decorations), which is now available for the low price of $29.99 on Amazon (save $50). The G502 is one of the most popular series of gaming mice around, and the G502 Hero utilizes Logitech's latest and greatest 25K (25,600 DPI) High Efficiency Rated Optical sensor.





That's the same as found on the G502 X Plus that we reviewed a few weeks ago. It's also equipped with 11 programmable buttons, and adjustable weight system, on-board memory to save your custom settings, and a scroll wheel that can optionally free spin, which is awesome for navigating long menus and websites.









Razer Huntsman Mini, which is on sale for (save $40). If you're looking to maximize your desk space and can manage without a dedicated number pad, then a TKL (tenkeyless) keyboard is the way to go. Once such option is the, which is on sale for $89.99 right now (save $40).





The Huntsman Mini uses Razer's linear optical key switches instead of traditional mechanical switches. These work by employing optical beam-based actuation to register key presses at the speed of light. That's to say, each key press disrupts a beam of light, with a short 1.0mm actuation distance to boot.





Other features include an aluminum top deck, oil-resistant and textured doubleshot PBT keycaps, fully programmable macros, 1,000Hz polling, customizable RGB lighting, and the ability to sync the lighting with games and smart home gear from Philips Hues and dozens of other partners.









JBL Quantum 100. It's also on sale—you can pick up this wired, over-ear headset for , a rather affordable price tag. Don't be fooled by the budget price, as this headset is sitting with a 4.5-star rating (out of 5 stars) from nearly 12,000 user impressions on Amazon. It's also well-liked on Best Buy, where it's sold out at this discount.

On of the top-selling gaming headphones on Amazon is the. It's also on sale—you can pick up this wired, over-ear headset for $19.95 (save $20) , a rather affordable price tag. Don't be fooled by the budget price, as this headset is sitting with a 4.5-star rating (out of 5 stars) from nearly 12,000 user impressions on Amazon. It's also well-liked on Best Buy, where it's sold out at this discount.





We haven't trialed these ourselves, but we like the specs for the money, which includes widespread compatibility with a range of devices—PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, various mobile devices, and more.





This headset uses 40mm drivers with a rated frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz. It also comes with a built-in microphone that you can optional detach from the headset.





Here are some other PC peripheral deals...