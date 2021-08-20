Hot Deals: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro $127, Facebook Portal+ $99, Mushkin 1TB PCIe 4 SSD $115





As we close out the workweek, we have some compelling deals on PC components, mobile accessories, and even a video calling device with a massive screen to occupy your interests. So let's get started, shall we?

We kick things off with the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, which is the flagship in Samsung's [large and confusing] wireless earbuds family. The Galaxy Buds Pro includes 6.5-inch tweeters and 11mm woofers, along with active noise cancellation to drown out background noise. Also included in the box is a wireless charging case, which can provide up to 28 hours of runtime.





The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro has an MSRP of $199.99 but is currently on sale for just $126.99 at B&H Photo. This pricing includes free shipping and applies to all three available colors: Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Violet.

Next up is a device that we'd completely forgotten about since it initially launched back in 2018. The Facebook Portal+ is a smart video calling system that allows you to place video calls with friends and family using Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, or Zoom. It has a massive 15.6-inch display screen, making it easy to see the person on the other line, and its smart camera automatically pans and zooms so that you always stay in the frame.





The Portal+ also includes built-in, hands-free access to the Amazon Alexa voice assistant. Given its large screen, it can also be used for media playback thanks to support for apps Plex, Sling TV, Facebook Watch, and more. The Facebook Portal+ retails for $279 but is currently on sale for $99 at Amazon.

If PC storage is on your mind, Mushkin's Delta M.2 PCIe 4.0 1TB SSD is currently on sale at Newegg. The SSD carries a regular price of $133.99 but is currently priced at $114.99 with free shipping.





While it won't break any speed records when it comes to flagship PCIe 4.0 SSDs, its sequential reads (4,700 MB/sec) are far above what's possible with PCIe 3.0 SSDs. However, its sequential writes come in much lower at 2,100 MB/sec. Random reads/writes are pegged at 195,000 IOPS and 510,000 IOPS, respectively.

For those who recently picked up a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Apple's Smart Keyboard Folio is selling for just $120.95 versus a regular price of $199. That represents a 39 percent discount for potential shoppers.





The Smart Keyboard Folio is compatible with 3rd, 4th, and 5th generation 12.9-inch iPad Pros and allows you to prop up the keyboard at an angle to use it as a quasi-laptop with a full QWERTY keyboard. The device also protects both the front (display) and back of your iPad Pro.

Finally, we come to the Samsung EVO Plus microSDXC UHS-1 memory card, which is discounted in both 256GB and 512GB capacities at Best Buy. The microSD cards offer read/write speeds of up to 100MB/sec and 90MB/sec, respectively, and come with a microSDXC to SD adapter in the retail packaging. In addition, the microSDXC cards are waterproof and come with a 10-year warranty.





