Hot Deals: Score A Razer Gaming Mouse, Keyboard And Other Gear For Up To 60% Off
Don't let a crummy peripheral stand between you and virtual victory in whatever games you're playing these days. If you're still getting by with a dilapidated mouse or an aging keyboard with a couple of missing keycaps, treat yourself to an upgrade. You don't have to wait until Black Friday either, because several of Razer's gaming peripherals are on sale.
Shown above is the Razer DeathAdder V2, a slick gaming mouse that's on sale for $34.99 at Amazon (save 50%). It features a second-generation optical switch for faster click response, an ergonomic shape for right-handed users, eight programmable buttons, onboard memory to save up to five profile, and a Focus+ optical sensor with a 20,000 DPI.
Most professional gamers will tell you a DPI that high is not actually necessary, but hey, it's there if you want it. This is also a highly regarded gaming mouse, with the latest version sporting a lighter design (just 82 grams).
Here are a few other Razer gaming mice that are on sale as well...
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Wireless: $91.99 at Amazon (save 29%)
- Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless: $121.39 at Amazon (save 29%)
- Razer Basiliks V2 Wired: $34.99 at Amazon (save 56%)
- Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless w/ Charging Dock: $99.24 at Amazon (save 34%)
- Razer DeathAdder Essential: $22.99 at Amazon (save $54%)
- Razer Naga Trinity: $69.99 at Amazon (save 30%)
Gaming mice are not the only items on sale.
Save Big On Razer's Gaming Keyboards, Earbuds And More
Need a new gaming keyboard? The Razer V3 BlackWidow V3 is a mechanical plank that's on sale for $109.99 at Amazon (save 21%). This full-size deck can be had with either Razer Green (tactile and clicky, as linked) or Razer Yellow (linear and silent) key switches, depending on your preference.
Regardless of type, both feature doubleshot ABS keycaps, an ergonomic wrist rest (detachable/magnetic), a multi-functional dial, built-in grooves to help route and hide cabling, and of course customizable RGB lighting.
If you're not feeling this particular model, there are other Razer keyboards on sale, as well as some other gear...
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed: $149.99 at Amazon (save 17%)
- Razer Huntsman Mini 60%: $84.99 at Amazon (save 29%)
- Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL: $79.99 at Amazon (save 38%)
- Razer Raptor 27" Gaming Monitor (1440p, 144Hz): $619.95 at Amazon (Save 38%)
- Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Mouse Mat: $52.06 at Amazon (save 13%)
- Razer Kiyo Pro Streaming Webcam: $129.99 at Amazon (save 35%)
- Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds: $39.95 at Amazon (save 60%)
- Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds: $39.95 at Amazon (save 60%)