Hot Deals: Score A Razer Gaming Mouse, Keyboard And Other Gear For Up To 60% Off

Don't let a crummy peripheral stand between you and virtual victory in whatever games you're playing these days. If you're still getting by with a dilapidated mouse or an aging keyboard with a couple of missing keycaps, treat yourself to an upgrade. You don't have to wait until Black Friday either, because several of Razer's gaming peripherals are on sale.





Razer DeathAdder V2, a slick gaming mouse that's on sale for (save 50%). It features a second-generation optical switch for faster click response, an ergonomic shape for right-handed users, eight programmable buttons, onboard memory to save up to five profile, and a Focus+ optical sensor with a 20,000 DPI. Shown above is the, a slick gaming mouse that's on sale for $34.99 at Amazon (save 50%). It features a second-generation optical switch for faster click response, an ergonomic shape for right-handed users, eight programmable buttons, onboard memory to save up to five profile, and a Focus+ optical sensor with a 20,000 DPI.





Most professional gamers will tell you a DPI that high is not actually necessary, but hey, it's there if you want it. This is also a highly regarded gaming mouse, with the latest version sporting a lighter design (just 82 grams).





Here are a few other Razer gaming mice that are on sale as well...