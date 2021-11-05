CATEGORIES
Hot Deals: Score A Razer Gaming Mouse, Keyboard And Other Gear For Up To 60% Off

Razer DeathAdder V2
Don't let a crummy peripheral stand between you and virtual victory in whatever games you're playing these days. If you're still getting by with a dilapidated mouse or an aging keyboard with a couple of missing keycaps, treat yourself to an upgrade. You don't have to wait until Black Friday either, because several of Razer's gaming peripherals are on sale.

Shown above is the Razer DeathAdder V2, a slick gaming mouse that's on sale for $34.99 at Amazon (save 50%). It features a second-generation optical switch for faster click response, an ergonomic shape for right-handed users, eight programmable buttons, onboard memory to save up to five profile, and a Focus+ optical sensor with a 20,000 DPI.

Most professional gamers will tell you a DPI that high is not actually necessary, but hey, it's there if you want it. This is also a highly regarded gaming mouse, with the latest version sporting a lighter design (just 82 grams).

Here are a few other Razer gaming mice that are on sale as well...
Gaming mice are not the only items on sale.

Save Big On Razer's Gaming Keyboards, Earbuds And More


Need a new gaming keyboard? The Razer V3 BlackWidow V3 is a mechanical plank that's on sale for $109.99 at Amazon (save 21%). This full-size deck can be had with either Razer Green (tactile and clicky, as linked) or Razer Yellow (linear and silent) key switches, depending on your preference.

Regardless of type, both feature doubleshot ABS keycaps, an ergonomic wrist rest (detachable/magnetic), a multi-functional dial, built-in grooves to help route and hide cabling, and of course customizable RGB lighting.

If you're not feeling this particular model, there are other Razer keyboards on sale, as well as some other gear...
If you bag a deal and want to brag about it, feel free to do in the comments section below, or join us in our Discord channel!
