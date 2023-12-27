View Some Great Deals On Portable Monitors To Enhance Work, Gaming And Travel
Portable monitors are a great way to enhance both work and play while on the go or at home. Whether someone needs a portable monitor for spreadsheets, to watch a movie, or a 144Hz compact gaming monitor, there are plenty of deals on Amazon right now.
ViewSonic 15.6-inch 1080p Portable IPS MonitorThe ViewSonic VG1655 15.6-inch 1080p portable IPS monitor would make a great companion for travel. ViewSonic bills this monitor as being where “portability meets productivity.”
This ultra-slim monitor is only 0.6-inches thick, and weighs a mere 2 pounds. It can be easily packed along with a laptop and transported wherever the user may be going. It can be used to extend the screen of a mobile device via USB-C, or a laptop running Windows, MacOS, Chrome, Android, or iOS.
It features an IPS panel with a Full HD 1080p resolution (1920x1080). Since it's an IPS display, you can expect excellent viewing angles and better image quality than what you would typically find on a TN panel.
The ViewSonic VG1655 15.6-inch 1080p portable monitor is currently 6% off for $188.99.
Also available from ViewSonic:
- The ViewSonic VX1655-4K 15.6-inch 4K UHD portable LED monitor is currently 8% off for $369.99.
Lenovo L15 15.6-inch FHD Portable MonitorLenovo's L15 portable monitor has a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 6ms response time. It can be connected as an external display via either a USB-C cable, or a USB 2.0 cable.
The compact monitor is a great option for a student getting by in a crowded dorm room, or someone who travels frequently for business and needs an extra monitor on the go. The L15 is easy to carry around and fits on the corner of a multipurpose table or even a shelving unit.
Whether the user wants to watch a movie, browse the internet, or work on an essay, the IPS panel should be up to the task. The 3-sided narrow bezels will also facilitate a distraction-free view of the contents on the screen.
It also comes packed with Low Blue Light technology, so users can comfortably take in content or work documents without the added problem of eye strain. Lenovo's Artery software is also included to control settings and help the L15 to deliver an “uncomplicated and delightful experience”.
The Lenovo L15 15.6-inch FHD portable monitor is currently 27% off for $167.89.
Arzopa 16.1-inch 144Hz Portable Gaming Monitor
The Arzopa 16.1-inch 144Hz portable gaming monitor is a terrific companion for anyone who wants to game on the go using a larger screen than a smartphone. It can be used with a Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, smartphone, and a laptop.
The Arzopa portable monitor can also double as a work companion by extending a screen at the office, at home, or while traveling for business. The dual USB-C ports on each side allow for more versatility and better portability.
The 16.1-inch screen delivers 1080p resolution and 100% sRGB gamut on an IPS anti-glare display. The fast 144Hz refresh rate allows for a smoother and clearer image while gaming, working, or taking in a movie in someone’s downtime.
The Arzopa 16.1-inch 144Hz portable gaming monitor is currently 47% off for $137.62.
Here are a few more portable monitors to consider:
- The Asus ZenScreen 15.6-inch portable monitor is currently 22% off for $164.
- The InnoView 15.6-inch 1080p portable monitor is currently 35% off for $129.99.
- The AOC Ultra-Slim 15.6-inch portable monitor is currently 20% off for $99.99.