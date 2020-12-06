Game Deals: Save On Cyberpunk Before Launch, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion

Granted, we are not talking about a massive discount here, but you can save $10 and change on one of the most highly anticipated games of the year. It is marked down to $49.94 at Amazon (17% Off), for both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One...

Note that these are preorder purchases. Even though Best Buy jumped the gun and shipped out some copies early to buyers (prompting CD Projekt Red to plead with gamers to avoid posting spoilers), the game does not actually release until December 10, 2020.

Save Up To 50% On Watch Dogs: Legion And Other Games





One of the bigger discounts available right now is a hefty 50% price cut on Watch Dogs: Legion (Standard Edition) for the PlayStation 4. It is marked down to $30 at Amazon. The Xbox One version is marked down as well, but is a little more expensive at $39.82 at Amazon...

Watch Dogs: Legion released last month and has garnered most positive reviews. It is the third installment in the Watch Dogs universe, and centers around DedSec, a hacking group that has been framed for a series of bombings.











Another big name that is on sale is Assassin's Creed Valhalla. And like Watch Dogs: Legion, it only came out a few weeks ago, so it is nice to see it being offered at a discount so quickly. You can pick this one up at a slightly reduced price for the PS4 or Xbox One...