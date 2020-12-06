CATEGORIES
by Paul LillySunday, December 06, 2020, 11:22 AM EDT

Game Deals: Save On Cyberpunk Before Launch, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion

Cyberpunk 2077
Have we all gone a little stir crazy yet? It comes with the territory of a pandemic, but if you are looking to turn lemons into an excuse to spend more time playing games (you thought I was going to say lemonade, didn't you?), then check out these deals on some big name titles that are on sale. Among them is Cyberpunk 2077 from CD Projeckt Red.

Granted, we are not talking about a massive discount here, but you can save $10 and change on one of the most highly anticipated games of the year. It is marked down to $49.94 at Amazon (17% Off), for both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One...
Note that these are preorder purchases. Even though Best Buy jumped the gun and shipped out some copies early to buyers (prompting CD Projekt Red to plead with gamers to avoid posting spoilers), the game does not actually release until December 10, 2020.

Save Up To 50% On Watch Dogs: Legion And Other Games


One of the bigger discounts available right now is a hefty 50% price cut on Watch Dogs: Legion (Standard Edition) for the PlayStation 4. It is marked down to $30 at Amazon. The Xbox One version is marked down as well, but is a little more expensive at $39.82 at Amazon...
Watch Dogs: Legion released last month and has garnered most positive reviews. It is the third installment in the Watch Dogs universe, and centers around DedSec, a hacking group that has been framed for a series of bombings.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Another big name that is on sale is Assassin's Creed Valhalla. And like Watch Dogs: Legion, it only came out a few weeks ago, so it is nice to see it being offered at a discount so quickly. You can pick this one up at a slightly reduced price for the PS4 or Xbox One...
Unfortunately, the PlayStation 5 version is not marked down. However, the version for the Xbox Series X is discounted, and brings with it optimizations for the next-gen console (like faster load times). And it works on the Xbox One, if you own that and plan to upgrade when the new consoles are more plentiful at retail (it's incredibly difficult to obtain an Xbox Series X right now, and same goes for the PS5).

Last but not least is a game for the Nintendo Switch...

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

Nintendo has a tendency to be a little more stingy with discounts, though you can find sales from time to time. Usually they are for older titles. Not in this case. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity came out in November, and is already discounted to $49.94 at Amazon (Save $10.05 - 17% Off). You have to wait a little bit if going through Amazon, as the listing indicates it will be in stock on January 2, 2021. Alternatively, you can snag it from Best Buy for $49.99.

The game is basically a prequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Zelda, taking place a full century beforehand. It is also a follow-up to Hyrule Warriors, released back in 2014.

Have you spotted any good game deals lately? Let us know in the comments section!

