Early Black Friday Deals: Bose QuietComfort Headphones & Earbuds Up To 58% Off





We're already big fans of Bose's audio products, so it doesn't take much arm twisting to convince us to consider the brand if we're in the market for a new set of headphones or earbuds. We won't turn down a good deal, either. It just so happens that you can have both right now, with Woot serving up some massive discounts on Bose's QuietComfort line.





The caveat is that these are certified refurbished products. Don't let that scare you away, though. This is not like buying from shady vendor in a dark alleyway or a sketchy marketplace seller with a questionable track record. Woot is owned by Amazon, and a certified refurbished item is tested and certified to look and work like new. And according to the individual listings, you get the same 1-year Bose manufacturer warranty, too. So it's like buying new, but at fantastic discounts.





Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones, which is on sale for $149.99 at Woot (58% off). That's a massive $209.01 savings over the MSRP for a new set, and $180.01 below street pricing (Amazon has it How fantastic, exactly? The biggest markdown applies to the, which is on sale for. That's a massive $209.01 savings over the MSRP for a new set, and $180.01 below street pricing (Amazon has it listed on sale for $330 ).





Released in 2023, Bose's QuietComfort Bluetooth headphones are still excellent with great sound, capable active noise cancelling performance, and a comfortable design. You can also fine tune the sound performance via EQ controls in the companion app. At $149.99, this is a steal.













Bose QuietComfort Ultra (1st Gen) that's on sale for $159.99 at Woot (46% off). Once again, this deal represents a huge markdown versus buying new. The same earbuds (albeit in new condition) sell for For those looking for a set of earbuds instead, consider thethat's on sale for. Once again, this deal represents a huge markdown versus buying new. The same earbuds (albeit in new condition) sell for $299 on Amazon , so you're saving $139.01 by going the certified refurbished route.





This deal arrives on the heels our review of the 2nd Gen earbuds , which are an easy recommendation. However, those will also set you back $299 on Amazon . Obviously if you're only interested in new (not refurbished), the 2nd Gen release is the way to go, since it's priced the same. But the value play is in the 1st Gen model on Woot.





Up until recently, the QuietComfort Ultra (1st Gen) was Bose's flagship consumer earbuds. The ANC chops are awesome, the design is comfortable, and you get features like spatial audio support too.



