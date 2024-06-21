Get A Great Deal On The Powerful OnePlus 12 And 12R, $100 Off At Amazon
OnePlus has made a name for itself in the smartphone market by delivering high-end features for less than other premium handheld brands. The OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus Open are no different, delivering outstanding performance with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and a fourth generation Hasselblad Camera System for mobile.
OnePlus Open DealsWhen it comes to foldable smartphones, one may not think of OnePlus. However, the OnePlus Open has put other foldable phone makers on notice. When reviewed by HotHardware, it was noted that the OnePlus Open marked a new chapter for the smartphone maker. The review also made note that the foldable phone from OnePlus “brings unrivaled value to book-style folding handsets – not to mention superb hardware, excellent cameras, and great software.”
The OnePlus Open comes with ProXDR displays, inside and out. They deliver 2K resolution, 120Hz and a peak brightness of 2800 nits. Both AMOLED displays feature Dolby Vision, and the company touts that the “dazzling dual displays” are brighter and sharper than the average Pro phone or tablet.
The Hasselblad camera system includes a 48MP LYT-T808 quad-pixel sensor, which OnePlus says showcases Sony’s game-changing “2-layer Transistor Pixel” architecture. Taking images at night are also made better with a dynamic range and light intake that is said to be on par with a traditional IMX 1-inch smartphone sensor.
The OnePlus Open with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is an incredible 18% off for just $1,399.99.
OnePlus 12 DealsThe OnePlus 12 comes packed with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile processor. Just like the OnePlus Open, the 12 series also offers up the fourth generation Hasselblad Camera System. The camera array on the rear of the camera includes a 50MP camera, an ultra-wide 48MP camera, and a 3x Periscope Telephoto 64MP camera.
Powering the OnePlus 12 is a 5400mAh battery, which OnePlus says can be fully charged in just 30 minutes with in 80W charging on Smart Rapid Charge Mode. Users can also choose to use a 50W mode, which can fully charge the phone in 55 minutes, according to OnePlus. With a built-in Battery Health Engine, users can stay in charge of their charging for years to come.
OxygenOS 14 is driven by the next generation Trinity Engine, innovative features and refreshed design elements, according to OnePlus. The Trinity Engine comprises six proprietary technologies, which the company says “redefine the mobile experience at every level.”
The OnePlus 12 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is currently 11% of for just $799.99.
Also available is the OnePlus 12 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is 13% off for just $699.99.
OnePlus 12R DealsFor the more money conscious buyers, the OnePlus 12R may be the smartphone that fits the bill. The 12R comes packed with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor, with up to 16GB of RAM. Powering the 12R is the all-new 5500mAh battery, which pairs with the 80W SUPERVOOC charging that is featured on the non R version.
Users should not be disappointed with the display on the OnePlus 12R. The 120Hz ProXDR display is powered by cutting-edge fourth generation LTPO and Aqua Touch. OnePlus adds that swiping across the screen “feels like silk.”
Keeping things cool inside is OnePlus’ 9140mm Dual Cryo-velocity VC with improved heat dissipation efficiency, helping to ensure an “always-smooth” performance. OnePlus says that the cooling system makes the 12R perfect for gaming or any other graphics-intensive apps.
The OnePlus 12R with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is 17% off for only $499.99.
Also available is the OnePlus 12R with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is 10% off for just $449.99.