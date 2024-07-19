Deadpool Xbox Controller Is The Cheekiest Peripheral You’ve Ever Seen





Xbox, which recently treated fans to a free download and tons of cheap games, and Marvel Studios have teamed up to celebrate the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine movie with an Xbox wireless controller aptly named “Cheeky Controller.” Not only will a lucky fan be able to get their hands on Deadpool’s butt… er… controller, Microsoft is also giving fans a chance at winning a custom Deadpool-inspired Xbox Series X, with a stand featuring foam versions of Deadpool’s Katanas, Bea and Arthur.





For those wanting a bit better odds in North America and Canada, the first 1,000 fans to purchase an Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller on July 22 will receive an exclusive Cable Guys Deadpool Controller Holder by EXG Pro.

On July 26, 2024, Deadpool & Wolverine will hit movie theaters, pairing the reluctant duo together to battle against a common enemy. But before the action hits the fans, Xbox and Marvel Studios want everyone to join in an epic giveaway that pays homage to the antihero Deadpool with a chance at winning a controller that highlights what some may consider his best asset, along with other themed hardware.In order to enter, fans will need to have an account on X/Twitter, and follow Xbox on the platform. Hopeful winners will then need to repost one of the sponsor’s designated promotional posts, such as the one below, containing #xboxcheekycontrollersweepstakes during the entry period.Prizes will include a custom Xbox Series X Console inspired by Marvel’s Deadpool and Wolverine (approximate value of $440); two custom Xbox Wireless Controllers inspired by Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine movie (approximate value $319.98); and a custom Xbox Series X console stand inspired by Deadpool & Wolverine (approximate value $100).Entrants for the Deadpool-themed hardware giveaway must be at least 18 years old, while being a legal resident of an Xbox xonsole supported country or region. The giveaway ends on August 11, 2024.