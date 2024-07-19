CATEGORIES
home News

Deadpool Xbox Controller Is The Cheekiest Peripheral You’ve Ever Seen

by Tim SweezyFriday, July 19, 2024, 11:11 AM EDT
hero xbox deadpool controller
On July 26, 2024, Deadpool & Wolverine will hit movie theaters, pairing the reluctant duo together to battle against a common enemy. But before the action hits the fans, Xbox and Marvel Studios want everyone to join in an epic giveaway that pays homage to the antihero Deadpool with a chance at winning a controller that highlights what some may consider his best asset, along with other themed hardware.

Xbox, which recently treated fans to a free download and tons of cheap games, and Marvel Studios have teamed up to celebrate the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine movie with an Xbox wireless controller aptly named “Cheeky Controller.” Not only will a lucky fan be able to get their hands on Deadpool’s butt… er… controller, Microsoft is also giving fans a chance at winning a custom Deadpool-inspired Xbox Series X, with a stand featuring foam versions of Deadpool’s Katanas, Bea and Arthur.

For those wanting a bit better odds in North America and Canada, the first 1,000 fans to purchase an Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller on July 22 will receive an exclusive Cable Guys Deadpool Controller Holder by EXG Pro.


In order to enter, fans will need to have an account on X/Twitter, and follow Xbox on the platform. Hopeful winners will then need to repost one of the sponsor’s designated promotional posts, such as the one below, containing #xboxcheekycontrollersweepstakes during the entry period.

xbox deadpool tweet

Prizes will include a custom Xbox Series X Console inspired by Marvel’s Deadpool and Wolverine (approximate value of $440); two custom Xbox Wireless Controllers inspired by Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine movie (approximate value $319.98); and a custom Xbox Series X console stand inspired by Deadpool & Wolverine (approximate value $100).

Entrants for the Deadpool-themed hardware giveaway must be at least 18 years old, while being a legal resident of an Xbox xonsole supported country or region. The giveaway ends on August 11, 2024.
Tags:  giveaway, (nasdaq:msft), deadpool, xbox series x, wireless controller
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform Of Choice
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment