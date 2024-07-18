Xbox Treats Gamers To A Free Download And A Ton Of Super Cheap Games
Xbox is giving longtime fans another blast from the past by holding a fire sale for titles from what many consider to be its best console, the Xbox 360. Moreover, it’s releasing a free dynamic background that neatly ties into the sale, and is a great addition to “The Original” dynamic background the company release back in 2021 that’s inspired by the user interface seen in the first Xbox.
Xbox showed off its newest dynamic background in a post on the X social media platform, saying that Xbox Series X and S owners can “enjoy some sweet nostalgia with the new Xbox 360 Blades dynamic background.” This background has the iconic set of blades in their default position on the left and right, with Xbox green featured in the center. Unfortunately, there aren’t any audio touches that would make this hit even harder.
The company is also holding a sale to commemorate the shuttering of the Xbox 360 Store and Marketplace, which will both be closing down on July 29, 2024. There is a wide selection of games that can be had for rock bottom prices, with some going for as low as $1. Some titles worth mentioning are Resident Evil 4 for $1.99, Strider for $1.49, The Evil Within for $2.99, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory for $2.99, and Dead Island for $0.74. Be sure to pick up some of these classics before the store is gone for good.
This revisit of the Xbox glory days is a nice respite for the brand after it got a lot of criticism from its latest decision to increase prices for its Game Pass service, and the overall difficulty it has faced this console generation. Hopefully it continues doing things like this for its fans.