Astronomers Discover A Secret The Milky Way's Black Hole Hid For 50 Years

The half-century-long hunt for a missing piece of the Milky Way’s heart has finally ended with scientists finally discovering active wind caused by the black hole's jets.
According to theoretical physics, as a supermassive black hole feeds on surrounding material, the intense friction and energy should generate powerful outflows of winds or jets. Yet, despite more than 50 years of searching, Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*), the black hole at the center of our galaxy, appeared entirely quiet, showing no signs of an active current wind.
Now, a new study published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters has resolved this long-standing mystery. Astrophysicists Mark Gorski and Elena Murchikova from Northwestern University have captured the first definitive evidence of a hot plasma wind blowing directly from Sgr A*. The reason it remained hidden for so long is that astronomers had to look through the plane of the Milky Way. Murchikova adds, "That means we have to peer through gas, dust and ionized structures, and you can’t really see through all of that easily.”
Overcoming this cosmic fog required the team to analyze five years of deep data totaling over 100 hours of observations from the Atacama Large Millimeter/Submillimeter Array (ALMA) in Chile. By applying a new calibration method to strip away the black hole’s blinding radio signals, the team generated a map of the surrounding cold molecular gas that is 100 times deeper and 80 times sharper than any previous image.
The ultra-sharp radio data revealed a massive, unmistakable cone-shaped cavity stretching nearly three light-years long and opening at a 45-degree angle. This hollowed-out region is completely devoid of cold carbon monoxide gas, which the researchers concluded that a steady, hot breeze blasting out from the black hole is either violently sweeping the cold gas away or heating it up until it vanishes from radio view.
To confirm the finding, the team overlaid their radio map with X-ray data from NASA’s Chandra Observatory. The X-ray emissions, which trace scorching-hot plasma, slotted perfectly into the exact same cone-shaped void. Therefore, based on the sheer scale of the cavity, the scientists estimate this cosmic breeze has been blowing continuously for at least 20,000 years.
What this discovery implies is that even relatively quiet supermassive black holes produce winds that sculpt their environment. Murchikoca comments about Sgr A* and other black holes saying, "It is very attractive to study black holes when they are in the fireworks stage, but that’s not actually their dominant state. Sgr A* finally gives us a window into the life of a black hole in this quiet state.”
Main image credit: NASA/CXC/Northwestern Univ./M. Gorski