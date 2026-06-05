Astronomers Discover A Secret The Milky Way's Black Hole Hid For 50 Years





The half-century-long hunt for a missing piece of the Milky Way’s heart has finally ended with scientists finally discovering active wind caused by the black hole's jets.

According to theoretical physics, as a supermassive black hole feeds on surrounding material, the intense friction and energy should generate powerful outflows of winds or jets. Yet, despite more than 50 years of searching, Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*), the black hole at the center of our galaxy, appeared entirely quiet, showing no signs of an active current wind.





Milky Way center from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory (Credit: NASA/CXC/Northwestern Univ./M. Gorsk)



Overcoming this cosmic fog required the team to analyze five years of deep data totaling over 100 hours of observations from the Atacama Large Millimeter/Submillimeter Array (ALMA) in Chile. By applying a new calibration method to strip away the black hole’s blinding radio signals, the team generated a map of the surrounding cold molecular gas that is 100 times deeper and 80 times sharper than any previous image.





Milky Way center combining ALMA and Chandra data (Credit: X-ray: NASA/CXC/Northwestern Univ./M. Gorsk)



What this discovery implies is that even relatively quiet supermassive black holes produce winds that sculpt their environment. Murchikoca comments about Sgr A* and other black holes saying, "It is very attractive to study black holes when they are in the fireworks stage, but that’s not actually their dominant state. Sgr A* finally gives us a window into the life of a black hole in this quiet state.”





Main image credit: NASA/CXC/Northwestern Univ./M. Gorski