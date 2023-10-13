Don't Panic But DDR5 And DDR4 Are Poised For Price Hikes, SSD Storage Too





As consumers, we've been a little spoiled with RAM prices over the past few years. A continued overabundance of chips on the supply side kept retail prices steadily trending downward, even (and especially) for DDR5 kits, which were sky high (compared to DDR4) at the outset. Unfortunately, DDR5 and DDR4 kits are about to cost a bit more , according to a fresh TrendForce report.





The market research firm anticipates a "universal price increase" on both DRAM and NAND flash memory chips starting this quarter. Chip suppliers have grown tired of taking it on the chin and are now "resistant to further price reductions, instead pushing for aggressive increases," the report states.





"This stance sets the stage for an anticipated rise in DDR4 prices by 0–5% and DDR5 prices by around 3–8% in the fourth quarter. Overall, as DDR5 adoption accelerates, an approximate 3–8% quarterly increase is projected for PC DRAM contract prices during this period," TrendForce says.





According to the report, Samsung's DDR4 wafer inputs have "notably shrunk" after the chip maker "intensified production cutbacks." This in turn caused a "supply crunch" for inventory levels of server-based DDR4 memory.





"This scenario leaves no leeway for further server DDR4 price reductions. In response, manufacturers, aiming to enhance profits, are accelerating DDR5 output," the report states.





Those significant production reductions purportedly began in September as a means to diminish a surplus of old inventory. It's said that those cuts will hit 30% this quarter. More importantly, the report says manufacturers are aiming to drive up consumer DRAM contract prices by at least 10% to stave off further losses.





