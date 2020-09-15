Dangerous Zerologon Domain Controller Exploit Discovered In Windows Active Directory





Secura digital security advisors and researchers, have discovered a highly critical vulnerability with Active Directory domain controllers. Rated as a 10 of 10 on the Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS), this exploit, dubbed Zerologon, allows nefarious people to take over the domain controller and execute privilege escalations.

The Zerologon exploit takes advantage of how the Netlogon Remote Protocol works. Typically, this protocol is used for machine and user authentication, as well as updating passwords within a domain. To utilize this exploit, one only needs to set up a TCP connection to the domain controller (DC) and you can spoof a client to go from there.







