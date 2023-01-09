Watch This Dancing Streamer Stunningly Defeat Two Elden Ring Bosses Simultaneously





The latest example of said phenomenon is the new achievement from streamer MissMikkaa, who is so adept with her feet that she has not only defeated Elden Ring with a dance pad in the past , but has in fact now beaten the hardest boss in the game—Malenia, Blade of Miquella, who has never known defeat—with a game controller while simultaneously also doing it in a different copy of the game...with a dance pad.





Most of the fight did not sync up this way.



Defeating her absolutely isn't critical to beating the game, though. In fact, you sort of have to go looking for her as she's a bit hidden to begin with, requiring the player to find a secret path from a late-game area into a series of consecutive hidden zones before finding Malenia at the end of the road. She's ludicrously difficult; a hyper-agile melee fighter that uses a huge arm-blade and devastating magical attacks in tandem.





It took MissMikkaa three days of attempts at this one fight.

