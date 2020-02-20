Cyberpunk 2077 Will Hit GeForce NOW On Launch Day With RTX Effects Enabled





NVIDIA’s close partnership with CD Projekt Red is easy to see, as witnessed by this week’s announcement of the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition . Now, NVIDIA has announced that the highly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 will be playable on GeForce NOW on day one.

What’s even more good news – at least for those with a Founders membership – is that the game will fully support RTX real-time ray tracing effects via the streaming service. Gamers will be able to purchase the game on launch day directly from Steam, after which “GeForce NOW Founders members can explore the streets of Night City with RTX ON, fully optimized and instantly available, even on a Mac laptop.”





This announcement is a big win for NVIDIA, as Google’s Stadia streaming service won’t have access to Cyberpunk 2077 until sometime after its release on PC and console platforms. It also represents a big boost for NVIDIA after it was seemingly broadsided last week when Activision-Blizzard decided to pull of its games from GeForce NOW for [at the time] undisclosed reasons. NVIDIA would later go on to call the dustup with Activision-Blizzard a “misunderstanding”





"Activision-Blizzard has been a fantastic partner during the GeForce NOW beta, which we took to include the free trial period for our Founders membership," said NVIDIA in a statement. "Recognizing the misunderstanding, we removed their games from our service, with hope we can work with them to re-enable these, and more, in the future."

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally supposed to launch in April, but that date has since been pushed back to September 17th. NVIDIA will only produce 200 of the previously-mentioned GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition graphics cards, with 77 of those earmarked for its #RTXOn sweepstakes. You can find out more details on how you can score one of the cards for free by visiting NVIDIA’s Cyberpunk 2077 promotional site.