Monday, October 19, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 Preorders Are $10 Off For PS4, Xbox One And PC, Get It Now While It Lasts

Cyberpunk 2077 went gold earlier this month in preparation for its November 19th launch, and we’re quite certain that plenty of gamers have already placed their preorders. However, if you haven’t already preordered the game, Amazon currently has the game available with a $10 discount.

Given how highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 is, and how much acclaim that it has already garnered from hands-on previews, were a bit surprised to see this low pricing. With that being said, the $10 discount applies to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC versions of the game, which you can purchase using the links below:

Although there are currently no specific versions of Cyberpunk 2077 for the upcoming Xbox Series S/X and the PlayStation 5, they will play the respective Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions just fine. CD Projekt Red, however, will make available an updated version of the game for those platforms at a later date with specific performance and visual enhancements. CD Projekt Red also recently announced that the game will be available on Google Stadia at the same time as the other platforms, which is a boon for those that prefer game streaming.

While console gamers don’t have to really worry about system requirements – well, other than available storage space – here’s what you’ll need if you want to run Cyberpunk 2077 on a PC:

Minimum requirements:

  • OS: 64-bit Windows 7 or 64-bit Windows 10. DirectX® 12 is necessary to run the game.
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-3570K or AMD FX-8310. Finding a CPUs performance hierarchy chart or comparison website and comparing one's CPU with our minimum is suggested.
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 470. Finding a graphics card performance hierarchy chart or comparison website and comparing one's video card with our minimum is suggested.
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Disk space: 70 GB HDD (SSD recommended)

Recommended requirements:

  • OS: 64-bit Windows 10. DirectX 12 is necessary to run the game.
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon R9 Fury
  • RAM: 12 GB
  • Disk space: 70 GB SSD

In other Cyberpunk 2077 news, Porsche has built a real-life version of the modified 1977 911 Turbo (930) that is included in the game. In fact, this is the only vehicle included within the game that actually has some basis in reality. The video embed above shows the version that you’ll find within Cyberpunk 2077.


