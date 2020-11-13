Next Week's Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire Episode 5 Is All About Keanu's Johnny Silverhand





If you're itching to learn more about Cyberpunk 2077, and all of the inner workings of Night City, you'll be glad to know that the fifth episode of Night City Wire will air next week. In almost cruel twist of irony, the episode will be released on November 19at 7pm ET; the same day that Cyberpunk 2077 was supposed to launch before its latest delay was announced

This newest Night City Wire episode will air on Twitch, just like previous episodes, so you know exactly where to tune in. During this episode, the CD Projekt Red team will be talking more about the music that will set the atmosphere for the game, but perhaps the biggest takeaway is that the episode will focus on Johnny Silverhand.

Yo, choombas!



Get ready for episode 5 of #NightCityWire! We’ll talk about our favourite rockerboy Johnny Silverhand, share a variety of Night City's tunes and a lot more. It's going to be a big one!



Save the date: Thursday, Nov 19th, 6PM CET



See you on https://t.co/cBU8yS6pfc! pic.twitter.com/1AW1wUBGVA — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) November 13, 2020

Johnny Silverhand was a rock musician (he was the front man for the band Samurai), a former military man, and a cult hero that was killed by a Borg name Adam Smasher. However, Silverhand returns in Cyberpunk 2077 as a digital ghost to the main protagonist (this is made possible by a chip implant). He will serve as somewhat of a guide and motivator along your quests through Night City.

The cool thing about Silverhand, however, is that he is voiced by Keanu Reeves and even takes on his likeness. Well, minus the wicked cool cybernetic arm that Reeves obviously doesn't have in real life (that we know of...). Besides the music and expanded details on Johnny Silverhand, CD Projekt Red says that you should expect "a lot more" during the episode.





CD Projekt Red announced its latest delay for Cyberpunk 2077 back in late October, pushing the launch date from November 19th to December 10th. At the time, the dev team explained that "Since Cyberpunk 2077 evolved towards almost being a next-gen title somewhere along the way, we need to make sure everything works well and every version runs smoothly. We're aware it might seem unrealistic when someone says that 21 days can make any difference in such a massive and complex game, but they really do."

The devs later explained that they are confident that the new December 10th launch date will stick, although we're not going to hold our breath on that one. Cyberpunk 2077 will be launching with compatibility across Xbox One/X, Xbox Series S/X, PS4/Pro, PS5, PC, and Stadia platforms. In fact, it will be available on Stadia on the same day that it launches for PC/console platforms.