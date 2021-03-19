Cyberpunk 2077 1.2 Patch To Address Omniscient Police And Wonky Driving Mechanics





Back in late January, CD Projekt Red issued the first major patch for Cyberpunk 2077, which fixed a litany of issues with the game. The second patch was supposed to land in February, but the developer got hit by a ransomware attack which put it behind schedule . Now that things are getting back to some semblance of normalcy for CD Projekt Red, it's ready to give us some details on what is coming with Patch 1.2. The way that CD Projekt Red went about announcing the changes in Patch 1.2 is a bit cringeworthy, as it's doing so as if it were an in-game news broadcast by Gillean Jordan. But we digress...

The Night City Police Department (NCPD) Quick Response team will now be less frantic in how they spawn the very instant you even think about partaking in unlawful activities. Patch 1.2 will alter this spawning behavior to make it more realistic and less of a burden on players simply looking to have a good time.

"It should decrease the problem of NPCs spawning behind players' backs and create an impression that it takes some time for the police to arrive at the crime scene after the crime has been reported," wrote CD Projekt Red in a blog post. "We've also added a recon "drone" unit to create the feeling of the police assessing the situation."

Driving vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077 have been particularly infuriating with wonky physics, serious clipping issues, and an overall lack of control. To address this, a new Steering Sensitivity slider has been added to the Options menu. Some problems were also fixed with regards to vehicle control on lower-performing gaming rigs. "When experiencing lower frame rates, our cars were harder to control," added CD Projekt Red's Senior Vehicle Programmer. "We traced this to some code that wasn't handling extreme changes in frame rate properly. The steering speed is now very consistent from 20 to 60+ FPS."

While vehicle control has been addressed, the root cause of vehicles getting stuck on in-game objects hasn't been fixed. Instead, the dev team has simply put in a compromise solution with an "unstuck" feature. This will allow you to rock the vehicle back and forth or right to left to get moving again.

You can see the complete list of changes with Patch 1.2 by visit the Cyberpunk 2077 blog. According to previous comments by CD Projekt Red, Patch 1.2 will be released later this month.