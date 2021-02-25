CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillThursday, February 25, 2021, 10:51 AM EDT

Cyberpunk 2077 Development Stalled After CDPR Cyberattack Led To Revoked VPN Access

wet pavement
Yesterday, Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red revealed that it would be delaying the highly anticipated v1.2 Patch. Cyberpunk 2077 v1.2 is supposed to bring another round of bug fixes and performance improvements for the troubled game. At the time, CDPR would only say that the cyberattack earlier this month was responsible for the setback.

However, we're learning today the full extent of the cyberattack. According to Bloomberg's new report, CPDR locked remote employees out of their on-site workstations ever since the initial February 9th attack. This step was taken by CDPR as a security precaution, as it noted in a February 17th statement to employees:

  • Cut off remote access to internal network resources and isolated the internal network from the Internet
  • Initiated malware scans of staff PCs and launched new tools monitoring staff PCs and network activity for anomalies
  • Strengthened the password policy and forced staff to change their passwords to all network services (including those unaffected by the incident)

The lack of VPN access means that employees cannot work from home via a Virtual Private Network (VPN). To regain VPN access, some employees must ship their computers to CDPR to be scanned for malware. Without VPN access, critical work on Cyberpunk 2077 has been hampered. "Although some CD Projekt employees are working from the headquarters in Warsaw, the majority are at home due to the coronavirus pandemic," adds Bloomberg, which explains CDPR's current dire situation.

As if that wasn't bad enough, some CDPR employees had their "personal information including Polish identification numbers and passport details" compromised, according to the report. CDPR told employees to freeze their bank accounts and contact the proper authorities in the event of identity theft resulting from the epic hack.

At this time, CDPR targets a late March release for Patch 1.2, although we feel that the date could be pushed back even further given the extensive damage that the cyberattack has caused.

Tags:  security, VPN, cyberattack, cyberpunk 2077, cdpr

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms