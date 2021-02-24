CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillWednesday, February 24, 2021, 01:33 PM EDT

CDPR Delays Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2 Until March Following Source Code Theft

cyberpunk 2077 keanu
Unfortunately, we have more bad news for Cyberpunk 2077 fans waiting for the planned February release of the next major game patch. Cyberpunk 2077 launched with a wealth of negative attention due to performance issues on previous generation consoles and a plethora of bugs. Developer CD Projekt Red (CDPR) addressed some of those lingering issues with hotfixes and released the massive Patch 1.1 in January.

The company promised that the second big update -- Patch 1.2 -- would follow-up in February. Unfortunately, the cyberattack against CDPR that occurred earlier this month appears to have torpedoed those plans, as Patch 1.2 will now be released in March. In a tweet this morning, CDPR explained that its compromised "infrastructure and extensive scope of the update" meant that a February release was no longer viable.

"Our goal for Patch 1.2 goes beyond any of our previous updates," wrote the developers. "We've been working on numerous overall quality improvements and fixes, and we still have work to do to make sure that's what you get. It's not the news we enjoy sharing, but we want to make sure we launch this update properly."

cyberpunk 2077 ransom threat auction

At this time, CDPR is projecting that it will release Patch 1.2 during the latter half of March.

Cyberpunk 2077 v1.1 brought numerous bug fixes and performance optimizations, especially for previous generation consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Most of the performance improvements were made possible due to updates to memory management, while several bugs related to mission progression were squashed. Unfortunately for gamers, Patch 1.1 also introduced a game-breaking bug with the "Down the Street" mission, which CDPR subsequently fixed with Patch 1.11.

The hackers now blamed for delaying Patch 1.2 reportedly sold the stolen source code for Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3, and Gwent for between $1 million to $7 million. They allegedly only decided to go this route after CDPR refused to pay a ransom for the data. "We will not give in to the demands nor negotiate with the actor, being aware that this may eventually lead to the release of the compromised data," CDPR explained when it initially announced the cyber breach.

