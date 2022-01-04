Watch CyberPowerPC's Shape-Shifting Kinetic Case Appear Alive With Breathing Vents





The Kinetic PC case was developed to not only be pleasing to the eye, but also to provide a vital function when it comes to keeping the inner workings of your PC cool. Inspired by Kinetic Architecture, the idea behind that which buildings are designed to allow parts of its structure to purposely move. The Kinetic PC case has 18 individually controlled articulating vents that open and close, adjusting to the system's current internal ambient temperatures. So, as your PC internals get warmer, those vents will open up to allow more air to flow into the case. And as the temperatures begin to cool down, those same vents will begin to close.





You really have to see it to appreciate it...







CyberPowerPC CEO, Eric Cheung stated in a press release, "We are entering 2022 with some of our most sophisticated and elegant designs ever. For discriminating gamers our PC Master Builders are ready to hand-build and test new gaming PCs that are ultra-clean, streamlined, and deliver maximum performance for those who want something truly unique."