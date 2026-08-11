CyberPowerPC RTX 5070 Desktop Drops To A Low $1,399 At Walmart

CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme - Image: CyberPowerPC



If you have been monitoring the market for a prebuilt desktop powered by NVIDIA's current-generation Blackwell graphics architecture, finding a configuration with an RTX 5070 under the $1,500 mark has been nearly impossible. While similar RTX 5070 desktop builds at competitors like Best Buy typically go for more (and sometimes much more), a deal at Walmart is proving to be a delightful exception to the norm.

CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme Is $470.99 Off

CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme for just $1,399 at Walmart (save $470.99). This deal undercuts every system with the same GPU at Best Buy, in some cases by a little bit, and in many cases by quite a bit—some configurations top the $2,000 mark. You can score a well-equippedfor just. This deal undercuts every system with the same GPU at Best Buy, in some cases by a little bit, and in many cases by quite a bit—some configurations top the $2,000 mark.





Here is a breakdown of the specs:

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5 250KF Plus

Intel Core Ultra 5 250KF Plus Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 (12GB GDDR7)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 (12GB GDDR7) System Memory: 16GB DDR5 RAM

16GB DDR5 RAM Storage: 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD

1TB NVMe PCIe SSD Chassis: White Gamer Xtreme Mid-Tower with Tempered Glass

White Gamer Xtreme Mid-Tower with Tempered Glass Connectivity : Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, Gigabit Ethernet

: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, Gigabit Ethernet Operating System: Windows 11 Home The Core Ultra 5 250KF Plus is an unlocked and refreshed Arrow Lake processor. It sports an 18-core configuration consisting of 6 performance cores (4.2GHz to 5.3GHz) and 12 efficient cores (3.3GHz to 4.6GHz), along with 30MB L2 + 30MB L3 for 60MB of total cache, and a dedicated NPU rated to deliver up to 13 TOPS for AI workloads. The Core Ultra 5 250KF Plus is an unlocked and refreshed Arrow Lake processor. It sports an 18-core configuration consisting of 6 performance cores (4.2GHz to 5.3GHz) and 12 efficient cores (3.3GHz to 4.6GHz), along with 30MB L2 + 30MB L3 for 60MB of total cache, and a dedicated NPU rated to deliver up to 13 TOPS for AI workloads.





The "F" designation in the model name means the integrated graphics are disabled, but for gaming and other 3D chores, this system comes equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 with 12GB of GDDR7. That's a solid mid-range graphics card, and being based on Blackwell, it opens up access to the latest RTX features.





You also get 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 1TB solid state drive with this system. In addition, it comes with a keyboard and mouse.





Intel Game Days - Image: Intel





The cherry on top is that this system qualifies for Intel's new Gamer Days promotion, according to the listing. What this entails is free digital copies of Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis and Star Wars: Galactic Racer. You can check out the Intel Gamer Days portal for more information on the promo.





Here are a few more desktop PC deals:





iBuyPower Y40 gaming PC - Image: iBuyPower



